FDLE arrests Arcadia man for human trafficking arrest

January 11, 2024ARCADIA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) yesterday arrested Todd William Backer, 65, of Arcadia, on two counts of human trafficking, two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a minor under 12 years old, one count of solicitation to commit human trafficking and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, all felonies.The investigation began December 20, 2023, as FDLE was assisting Hardee County Sheriff’s Office detectives on an unrelated criminal investigation. Agents received information alleging that Backer engaged in sexual misconduct with three minors over the course of two years. Through investigative techniques and the legal process, agents retrieved evidence that confirmed these allegations.The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office and the DeSoto Sheriff’s Office assisted FDLE in the investigation.said, “This man sexually exploited three young girls under the age of 14, forcing the children to perform lewd acts. Now, thanks to our law enforcement partners, this pervert faces felony charges and time behind bars.”says, “January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and I can’t think of a better way to bring awareness than to announce a human trafficking arrest. I applaud our agents for responding quickly to the information presented to them and swiftly removing this offender’s opportunity to continue harming the most vulnerable of our community. It’s this fast response that helps keep our citizens safe from harm.”

Backer was booked into the DeSoto County Jail without bond pending first appearance. The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.



