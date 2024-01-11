Get Ready to Read: Maine DOE Preparing for 9th Annual Read to ME Challenge

For the 9th consecutive year, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) will collaborate with community organizations and schools to promote the Read to ME Challenge, a month-long public awareness campaign held during February across Maine.

The Read to ME Challenge is intended to bolster enjoyment in reading and to support children’s literacy growth by challenging adults to read to and/or with children for at least 15 minutes during the month of February. Challenge readers are invited to capture the moment via a photo or a video and post it on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and X/Twitter with the hashtag #ReadtoME. They are also encouraged to continue the impact by challenging social media friends to read to children and spread the impact across the state. Maine DOE encourages you to tag us on social media posts by including a X/Twitter tag at @mdoenews, a Facebook tag @MaineDepartmentofEducation1, and/or an Instagram tag @mainedepted.

While anyone can participate in the Read to ME Challenge, this initiative offers a wonderful opportunity for schools, child cares, libraries, and many other community organizations to plan engaging strategies for completing the challenge and demonstrating commitment to reading to children. In the past there have been a variety of student and adult groups that have organized impactful reading events. These include college and high school sports teams, civic organizations, library programs, recreation departments, and educational organizations.

The Read to ME Challenge will run for the month of February, leading up to Read Across America Day on March 2, 2023. Learn more about the Read to ME Challenge on the Maine DOE Website and be looking for more details about the kick-off soon.

For questions about the Read to ME Challenge, contact Leeann.Larsen@maine.gov, Maine DOE Director of Early Learning. To share your reading photos and videos with the Maine DOE tag us on social media and we will share your post!