FDLE arrests former DCF investigator for falsifying records

January 10, 2024

NAPLES, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) this week arrested Trevor Wayne McKenzie, 27, of Ava Maria, on one felony count of falsifying Department of Children and Family Services records. McKenzie is a former Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) child protective investigator.

The investigation began in March 2023, when FDLE Fort Myers special agents received a tip from the DCF Office of Inspector General suspecting that McKenzie had falsified multiple child home visit records in DCF’s case management system.

The investigation found that on January 8, 2022, McKenzie entered a falsified home visit, for a child he supervised, into DCF’s case management system.

Investigators also alleged that McKenzie entered nine additional falsified home visits for children he was assigned to monitor.

FDLE agents executed an arrest warrant Tuesday and took McKenzie into custody in Naples. He was booked into the Collier County Jail with no bond.

The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 20th Judicial Circuit.

