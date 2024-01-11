MPD Officers Awarded After Pursuing, Apprehending Armed Robbers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District were recognized by Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith for pursuing and apprehending three armed robbers.

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, members of the Fifth District responded to two armed robberies in the Brookland area. While investigating the robberies, Master Patrol Officer Atubakr Karim observed the suspects driving. He quickly voiced the suspects’ location over the radio, and Sergeant (then Officer) Andre Nettles located the suspects and began pursuing them. Fifth District officials, recognizing the danger the multiple armed suspects posed to the community, authorized the pursuit. Officer Sherell Bartley and Lieutenant Peter Sheldon then arrived to assist Sergeant Nettles, and the three members safely and skillfully followed the suspects’ vehicle throughout the Fifth District.

The suspects eventually bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Multiple Fifth District officers pursued the suspects on foot and bicycle, with Falcon, the MPD helicopter, assisting from the skies. Three suspects were apprehended, and a Glock 17 pistol was recovered.

“I’m proud of the excellent work done by our Fifth District officers in this case,” said Chief Pamela A. Smith. “Their professional response emphasized the safety of the community, removing three violent offenders and a firearm from our streets.”

On Tuesday, January 8, 2023, Captain Ryan Small, Lieutenant Peter Sheldon, Sergeant Alan Herring, Sergeant Andre Nettles, Master Patrol Officer Atubakr Karim, Officer Sherell Bartley, Officer Jonathan Merrill, Officer Natalya Lee, and Officer Theodore Gay were awarded Achievement Medals for apprehending three armed robbery suspects.

CCN: 23138782