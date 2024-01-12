Show Notes from the New Year’s Resolutions Webinar

Submit Release
ASHEVILLE, NC, US, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year around this time, people tend to become more accepting of change, new ideas or new habits as a new year opens. Most people make “New Year’s Resolutions” and attempt to change their eating habits or exercise more. How many of those have been broken already 10 days in?

But what about financial health? Coming out of the Christmas season is usually a time where most clutch their cash to recover from holiday spending. What if there was a New Year’s resolution list to ensure your financial health around retirement is fit as an A Class athlete? In this webinar, IRA Café discussed just that.

Link to Webinar Recording: https://americanira.zoom.us/rec/share/prMCUkn-xFPiRm1CmD_nCiTN2hdoMdR4NQEBhGKu3Vj5vOTiguQpYY90yUqudCGV.Z8aaJ5xuKY-joyGP

Be aware and able to identify RMD obligations (if any)

Get all account(s) in shape

Place emphasis on investing

Mitigate Risk Factors/ Declutter the Financial Junk Drawer

Work with a reputable Self-Directed IRA  administration firm

To learn more about the start of the year financial housekeeping tasks, interested parties can seek out the post at www.AmericanIRA.com, where American IRA regularly updates its blog with information about retirement investing, private notes, and more. Additionally, call American IRA directly by dialing 866-7500-IRA(472).

