American IRA Hosts Rob and Clay Stanley for a Webinar on Risk-First Private Real Estate Investing

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA is pleased to announce an upcoming educational webinar featuring Rob and Clay Stanley of Shining Rock Equity, focused on helping investors evaluate private real estate investments with greater clarity, discipline, and confidence.In this webinar, Rob and Clay Stanley will share a practical, risk-first framework investors can use to better understand private real estate opportunities before committing capital. Drawing on Rob Stanley’s nearly 30 years of experience in real estate spanning sourcing, underwriting, and structuring multifamily equity the session goes beyond surface-level analysis to address what truly drives outcomes in passive investments.The discussion will emphasize identifying real sources of risk, pressure-testing assumptions, and evaluating sponsors beyond marketing materials and projected returns. Attendees will gain tools to avoid common pitfalls that lead to underperforming investments and learn how experienced investors approach private market opportunities with precision and discipline.Whether attendees are newer to passive investing or actively reviewing deals, this conversation is designed to strengthen decision-making and support long-term capital preservation.What You’ll Learn:1. Risk FirstLearn how to identify the true sources of risk in a private real estate deal before focusing on returns. This segment explains why capital preservation should guide every investment decision and how overlooked risks can undermine even attractive opportunities.2. Sponsor EvaluationGo beyond surface-level credentials to properly assess a sponsor. Learn what really matters in a track record, how to ask sharper questions, and why past performance alone isn’t enough when committing capital.3. Model AssumptionsUnderstand the key assumptions driving real estate financial models and why projected returns can be misleading. This section provides a practical approach to scrutinizing inputs, questioning numbers, and spotting red flags early.Event: February 4th, at 12:00 PM ETRegister: https://americanira.ac-page.com/24-webinar About American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation . Download our free guides or visit us online at www.AmericanIRA.com This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA, headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, is a neutral third-party administrator on behalf of the Custodian, New Vision Trust Company, a state-chartered trust company also based in South Dakota, and does not offer investment advice or endorsements. We are not responsible for statements made by others. References to “we” and “us” refer to American IRA. We encourage you to do your own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making any investment decisions.

