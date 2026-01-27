American IRA Hosts Brian Elam and John Hamrick Jr. for Webinar on Responsible Subject to Investing

Join the IRA Cafe webinar to learn how legal, insurance, and risk considerations impact the responsible use of Subject To investing strategies.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA is excited to announce an upcoming educational webinar featuring Brian Elam and John Hamrick Jr., focused on “Subject To” investing—an advanced real estate strategy that requires a clear understanding of legal structure, insurance coverage, and risk management.Brian Elam, a North Carolina real estate attorney with more than two decades of experience, and John Hamrick Jr., an insurance professional and longtime real estate investor, will break down how Subject To transactions actually work. Drawing from their combined legal, insurance, and real-world investing backgrounds, the speakers will explain where investors commonly get tripped up, what must be handled correctly at each stage of the transaction, and how to evaluate this strategy before pursuing it.The discussion is designed to help investors think critically about Subject To investing, avoid costly misunderstandings, and assess whether this approach aligns with their experience level, risk tolerance, and long-term goals.What You’ll Learn:1. Subject To BasicsUnderstand how Subject To transactions are structured, what changes at closing, and what stays in place.2. Legal and Insurance RisksIdentify common legal, title, loan, and insurance pitfalls and what must be addressed upfront to reduce exposure.3. Investor ReadinessLearn when Subject To investing may make sense, when it doesn’t, and the planning required to pursue it responsibly.Register to Access:• Early access to the event recording• A first look at what’s coming next from American IRA• Live expert Q&AEvent: Tuesday, January 28, at 12:00 PM ETRegister: https://americanira.ac-page.com/128-webinar About American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation . Download our free guides or visit us online at www.AmericanIRA.com This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA, headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, is a neutral third-party administrator on behalf of the Custodian, New Vision Trust Company, a state-chartered trust company also based in South Dakota, and does not offer investment advice or endorsements. We are not responsible for statements made by others. References to ‘we’ and ‘us’ refer to American IRA. We encourage you to do your own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making any investment decisions.

