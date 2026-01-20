American IRA Hosts John Hamrick Jr. for a Webinar on Insurance and Underwriting for Rental & Investment Properties

Join the IRA Café webinar to learn how insurance and underwriting decisions impact the protection of rental and investment properties.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA is pleased to announce an upcoming educational webinar featuring John Hamrick Jr., an experienced insurance professional and longtime real estate investor, focused on the role insurance plays in protecting rental and investment properties—an area where many investors lack clarity.With more than 30 years of experience as an insurance agent and decades as an active real estate investor, John provides insight into how investment properties are insured and how underwriting decisions are made. He will explain what insurers evaluate, what can trigger additional scrutiny, and how investors can better prepare to reduce surprises and coverage gaps.Drawing on his experience as president of the Triad Real Estate Investors Association (REIA) in North Carolina, John shares practical insights shaped by years of working directly with investors and educating audiences at all experience levels.What You’ll Learn:• How rental and investment property insurance works and why coverage choices matter.• How insurers underwrite investment properties and common reasons for added scrutiny.• How changing insurance markets and emerging risks affect growing portfolios.This webinar offers real estate investors practical guidance for navigating insurance and underwriting with greater confidence.Event: January 21st at 12:00 PM ETRegister: https://americanira.ac-page.com/121-webinar About American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation . Download our free guides or visit us online at www.AmericanIRA.com This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA, headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, is a neutral third-party administrator on behalf of the Custodian, New Vision Trust Company, a state-chartered trust company also based in South Dakota, and does not offer investment advice or endorsements. We are not responsible for statements made by others. References to ‘we’ and ‘us’ refer to American IRA. We encourage you to do your own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making any investment decisions.

