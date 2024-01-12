Access Fixtures Announces the Best LED Wall Packs for 2024

Ultimate light fixture for illuminating small areas and entrances Best LED Wall Pack That Replaces Metal Halide and HPS Wall Packs Best Most Customizable Wall Pack That Will Work in Every Application Best Up-Down LED Wall Pack for Facade Lighting Best LED Wall Pack for All Commercial and Industrial Applications

Discover the notable LED wall packs for 2024, each carefully crafted to excel in its designated category. Explore the selected options for the year.

These LED wall packs are the best-in-class options for 2024, as each one is designed and manufactured to excel in a particular category, hence, they all stand out as a premier choice for 2024.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial, industrial, and sports LED lighting, today announced the launch of their highly anticipated 2024 Best LED Wall Packs featuring six tailored designs.

SHOF is a highly effective small area light with adjustable Kelvin, glare-free illumination, and a built-in photocell for safety in dark conditions, suitable for apartments and hotels.

ZIKO replaces metal halide, HPS, and Mercury Vapor wall packs. Customizing Kelvin and wattage (30-100W) allows for achieving ideal lighting, and it also comes with a glare-free opal diffuser lens and built-in photocell.

CUTOs are dark sky compliant at 3000K, field-selectable Kelvin, and wattage options. It also emits minimum glare, is energy-efficient, and is eco-friendly.

APTO wall packs are customizable for various applications. Turtle-friendly with 590nm LEDs or dark sky compliant at 2200/3000 Kelvin. Mimics HPS lighting at 2200 Kelvin. Custom optics and spill-light control for versatile lighting solutions.

HAMO, stylish up-down wall packs with three light modes, durable design, and a touch of luxury. Optional white light Kelvins, including sea turtle-friendly 590nm Amber LEDs. It is designed to look great for decades.

CUDL is a high-performance industrial wall pack with EXTREME-LIFE rated at 646,000 hours of premium performance. Versatile wattage options for any space, featuring a Full Cutoff design for compliance with local lighting ordinances.

"These LED wall packs are the best-in-class options for 2024, as each one is designed and manufactured to excel in a particular category. They all stand out as a premier choice for 2024", said Access Fixtures' CEO, Steven Rothschild.

There are a variety of customization options available among these wall packs. Select from various Kelvin temperature options (3000K, 4000K, or 5000K), wattage options, and different lighting modes. Anti-glare lenses, photocell inclusion, and extreme durability. These wall packs offer tailored solutions with choices for housing color, optics, CRI, and compatibility with control systems. Additionally, they have notable longevity with a 200,000-hour L70 rating, suitable for various outdoor lighting needs.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures offers factory­-direct high-performance lighting solutions for commercial, industrial, hospitality, and sports facilities. Featuring LED luminaires and custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds luminaires and poles to the performance specifications required by clients. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, garage lighters, vandal ­resistant lights, exit/emergency lights, high bay lights, high heat lights, no-UV lights, and vapor-tight lights for almost every application. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.