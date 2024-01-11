UM launches Master of Science in Business Analytics programme to drive data-driven development in business sector

MACAU, January 11 - The University of Macau (UM) will offer the Master of Science (MSc) in Business Analytics programme in the 2024/2025 academic year. The programme aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills required to make data-driven decisions in the business sector. Combining a solid foundation in business principles and cutting-edge analytics techniques, it will empower graduates to extract valuable insights from vast amounts of data to support strategic decision-making.

Zhang Wenyang, chair professor in the Faculty of Business Administration and programme coordinator of the MSc in Business Analytics programme, said that the ability to leverage data for informed decision-making, improved efficiency, and sustainable growth is highly valued in all industries. Graduates of the MSc in Business Analytics programme will have access to a wide range of career opportunities. They can take on roles as business analysts, data scientists, analytics consultants, and data strategists in finance, healthcare, e-commerce, consulting, or other industries.

The MSc in Business Analytics programme is a two-year programme. By combining rigorous analytical training with business acumen, the programme aims to develop well-rounded professionals who are capable of solving complex business problems. Students will also delve into the fields of statistical analysis, data mining, predictive modelling, machine learning, and optimisation. They will gain proficiency in programming languages and tools commonly used in the business sector and will be able to manipulate and visualise data effectively. In addition, they will learn how to use data to identify market trends, optimise operations, enhance customer experience, and drive innovation in organisations.

The programme places a strong emphasis on practical applications and experiential learning. Students will engage in real-world projects, case studies, and internships, where they will gain hands-on experience and learn how to solve real-world business challenges through collaboration with industry partners. This will not only enhance their technical skills but also hone their ability to communicate complex findings to different stakeholders effectively. On completion of the programme, students will be equipped with business knowledge, analytical expertise, and practical experience, as well as the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the data-driven economy.

Applications for the MSc in Business Analytics programme are now open. For online applications and admission guidelines, please visit the Graduate School website at https://grs.um.edu.mo/index.php/prospective-students/. For enquiries, please call 8822 4898 during office hours or email gradschool@um.edu.mo.