Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Florida Highway Patrol Recognize Human Trafficking Awareness Day With the Help of Attorney General Ashley Moody, Truckers Against Trafficking, and Florida Trucking Association

January 11, 2024

TALLAHASSEE, FLA.– Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Attorney General Ashley Moody, Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT), and Florida Trucking Association (FTA) unite to recognize National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

In 2007, the U.S. Congress designated January 11 as National Human Trafficking Awareness Day to educate the public, law enforcement, and other industry partners in recognition of the indicators of human trafficking and how to respond appropriately. As part of this day of awareness, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) initiated a ‘Blue Campaign’ to help spread awareness of the signs and indicators of human trafficking.

While human trafficking takes place in many forms and places, our roadways and related infrastructure serve as a prime breeding ground for trafficking to invade our society. Florida’s nearly half a million Commercial Driver License (CDL) holders play a pivotal role in our fight against this horrendous crime, serving as the eyes and ears of our highways.

FLHSMV and our division of the FHP teamed up with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody beginning in 2020, enlisting Florida’s CDL holders in our fight to end human trafficking in Florida by becoming a Highway Hero.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “We are committed to ending human trafficking in Florida, and I’m grateful to have the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles as strong partners in our mission to stop this atrocious crime. It is a fight that we will not win alone, and we are working hard to enlist as many drivers as possible to be our eyes and ears on Florida’s roadways. I’m urging all our commercial drivers to learn potential signs of trafficking and how to report suspicious activity to authorities—you can help stop traffickers and save lives.”

Florida Highway Patrol and our law enforcement partners nationwide are participating in a focused enforcement and outreach initiative that began on January 8 and continues until January 12, 2024. Our FHP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) members are conducting inspections of commercial motor vehicles with an eye on Human Trafficking. Additionally, CVE Troopers are working with bus terminal and truck stops to provide outreach literature and conduct outreach efforts to educate on human trafficking.

“Truckers against trafficking and the Florida Trucking Association members are our partners on the roadways of this state. Their awareness, focus, and compassion provide an immeasurable public service to the people of Florida and, most importantly, victims of human trafficking. Their partnership with Attorney General Moody and the Florida Highway Patrol is highly valued and appreciated,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “As a force multiplier, Truckers Against Trafficking help increase the odds that human traffickers will be arrested and prosecuted and that victims will be liberated.” “Your Florida State Troopers work daily to prevent Florida’s residents and visitors from being victimized by criminal organizations,” said Colonel Gary Howze. “The Patrol is committed to apprehending the perpetrators of human trafficking and breaking the chain of victimization connected to this atrocious crime.” “We are grateful to our partners throughout FLSHMV, the Florida Highway Patrol and the Office of the Florida Attorney General for their ongoing commitment to combating the crime of human trafficking through practical and daily actions,” said Truckers Against Trafficking Deputy Director Kylla Lanier. “We know that with more training, more victims will be identified and recovered, and perpetrators arrested, and that is the goal!” “Professional truck drivers serve as first responders to human trafficking—spotting suspicious behavior and alerting law enforcement,” said President and CEO of Florida Trucking Association Alix Miller. “We are proud to work with state agencies and nonprofit organizations to train drivers and remain vigilant on our roads, protecting the vulnerable.”

Make the Call, Save Lives

When calling to report suspected human trafficking, law enforcement needs actionable information to assist them including:

Descriptions of cars or trucks (make, model, color, license plate, truck and/or USDOT number.) and people (height, weight, hair color, eye color, age.) Take a picture if possible.

Specific times and dates (When did you see the event in question take place? What day was it?)

Addresses and locations where suspicious activity took place.

Be sure to tell them you suspect human trafficking, not prostitution.

Download or Request a TAT Wallet Card here.

Report Human Trafficking

The National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888

The U.S. Department of Justice Hotline: 1-888-428-7581

Florida Abuse Hotline: 1-800-96-ABUSE (1-800-962-2873)

Local Authorities: 911 or *FHP (*347)

For more information on the Highway Heroes initiative, including access to the TAT training, please visit the FLHSMV Highway Heroes website.

FLHSMV is responsible for licensing all drivers in Florida, including commercial drivers, and FLHSMV’s division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is responsible for educating, regulating, and enforcing laws related to commercial vehicle operations in the state.

