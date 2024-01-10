Meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye Hakan Fidan

TAJIKISTAN, January 10 - On January 10, 2024, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received in the Palace of the Nation the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye, Hakan Fidan.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and Turkiye were discussed.

At the beginning of the meeting, the President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, expressed his satisfaction with the current process of development of relations and assessed the further expansion of multifaceted and long-term bilateral cooperation as meeting the interests of the countries.

During the meeting, the parties considered it necessary to further strengthen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, especially economic and social, and expressed their support for making this process more active.

The development of cooperation between Tajikistan and Turkiye in the fields of economy, trade, industry and investment was called one of the important areas of relations between the two countries.

It was emphasized that the regular activity of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission and the holding of business forums and exhibitions of manufactured goods of the two countries can be an outstanding means of promoting bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on further development and expansion of relations in the fields of education, science, culture and tourism.

The holding of cultural days in each other's country was named as one of the measures that significantly contribute to the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian relations.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed important regional and global issues, including the political situation in Afghanistan and Palestine.