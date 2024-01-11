Vantage Fit Partners With Indus Health Plus to Provide Comprehensive Health Checkups to Corporate Users
Vantage Fit and Indus Health Plus announced a partnership with Indus Health Plus, a renowned name in preventive health checkups
By combining Vantage Fit's technology with Indus Health Plus's expertise in preventive healthcare, we aim to empower organizations and their employees to manage their health proactively”NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Fit, an AI-empowered employee wellness platform, also one of the products of Vantage Circle, announced a strategic partnership with Indus Health Plus, a renowned name in preventive health checkups, to provide unmatched and comprehensive health checkups to corporate employees.
The collaboration between Vantage Fit and Indus Health Plus aims to deliver comprehensive health and wellness solutions to corporate users, promoting a proactive approach to employee well-being. The partnership will enable corporate clients to access a wide range of health checkup packages tailored to the unique needs of their employees.
It also aims to provide comprehensive Personal genetic tests. Personal genetic tests help analyze traits and tendencies toward a few health conditions, nutrition, and fitness. We envisage this collaboration will broaden the scope of creating mutual offerings in their reward, benefit, or wellness platform.
Vantage Fit is a comprehensive AI-powered employee wellness solution. It is a one-stop solution for corporates of all sizes looking to warrant employee well-being. It focuses on health and fitness by promoting and rewarding healthier lifestyles and habits. With Vantage Fit, users can track physical activity, such as steps and workouts, and map their outdoor workouts and runs using GPS.
Speaking on the partnership, Anjan Pathak, Co-Founder of Fit, said, “By combining Vantage Fit's technology with Indus Health Plus's expertise in preventive healthcare, we aim to empower organizations and their employees to manage their health proactively.”
Speaking on the partnership, Rahul Bhattacharyya, Head Alliances & Partnerships of Indus Health Plus, said, “ Indus Health Plus partnering with Vantage Fit unfolds multiple opportunities for both organization and employees to access, analyze and adopt healthier lifestyles. Genetic wellness, also termed the ‘DNA test,’ will be the prime focus of this alliance.
About Indus Health Plus: Indus Health Plus has been trailblazing the Preventive Healthcare and Wellness industry since its inception in 2000. With the aim of making quality healthcare Available, Accessible, and Affordable, Indus Health Plus has taken its services across the globe. An ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Indus Health Plus, has successfully saved more than 7 lakh lives and established prevention as a culture within many households. It offers customized & corporate health checkups, mental wellness, emotional counseling, personal genetic testing, and doctor consultation, surgery assistance, etc. For more information, please visit: https://www.indushealthplus.com/
About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global HR Tech company revolutionizing employee engagement with its unique and affordable platform for recognition, well-being, rewards, feedback, and exclusive perks. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major engagement areas: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The company’s innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. Currently, the user base is a massive 2M+ employees from leading corporations like Infosys, WIPRO, Airtel, Bosch, Tata Communication, and many more.
