Cookie, Cracker, Pasta, and Tortilla Market Analysis 2024-2033: Sustained Growth and Industry Trends

The Business Research Company's Cookie, Cracker, Pasta, And Tortilla Global Market Report 2024– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $353.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years, with projections indicating a continued upward trajectory. Commencing at $268.66 billion in 2023, the market is set to reach $285.48 billion in 2024, reflecting a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Anticipating sustained expansion, the market is forecasted to achieve a size of $353.42 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.5%.

Stable Economic Growth Drives Market Expansion

The growth of the cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla markets is closely linked to the stable economic growth projected in numerous developed and developing countries. Global GDP growth, as reported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), reached 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. The recovery of commodity prices and the stability of developed economies, coupled with slightly faster growth in emerging markets, are expected to drive investments in end-user markets, fostering market growth during the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Processed Food Products Propels Market Growth

The increasing demand for processed food products emerges as a significant driver for the growth of the cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla market. Processed food products, characterized by various stages of preparation and transformation, offer convenience, innovation, and cater to the growing demand for cookies and related products as convenient and tasty snack options. Notably, the export of total processed food products, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, increased from 34.91 billion in 2021 to 38.17 billion in 2022, indicating a rising trend in demand.

Market Leaders and Global Dynamics

Prominent companies shaping the cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla market landscape include PepsiCo Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Kellogg Co, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Domino's Pizza, and others. In 2023, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the market, with Western Europe following as the second-largest. Comprehensive market coverage extends to regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation

The cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cookie and Cracker, Dry Pasta, Dough, and Flour Mixes, Tortilla

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

3) By End Use: Meals, Intermediate Products, Other End Users

Innovations in Quality Control and Efficiency

Companies in the cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla market are adopting NIR analyzer technology for moisture analysis of products, enhancing quality control and efficiency. Near-Infrared (NIR) analysis, operating in the electromagnetic spectrum region between 700 nm and 2500 nm, ensures optimal moisture content in flour, leading to energy savings and improved product quality. For instance, MoistTech Corp. is a widely used solution for monitoring moisture content during production.

Major players in the cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla market prioritize product innovations, such as HFSS-free (high in fiber, low in sugar and salt) products, aligning with consumer demand for healthier options. Mondelez International Inc. exemplified this approach with the launch of eight HFSS-free products in biscuits, desserts, and chocolate drinks categories in August 2022. These products are characterized by lower sugar, saturated fat, and salt, made with natural ingredients, catering to dietary restrictions, and offering a convenient and affordable choice for health-conscious consumers.

Cookie, Cracker, Pasta, And Tortilla Global Market Report 2024from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries:Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cookie, Cracker, Pasta, And Tortilla Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla market size, cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla market drivers and trends, cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla market major players, cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla market competitors' revenues, cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla market positioning, and cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla market growth across geographies.

