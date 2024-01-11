Resolution Condemns Attacks by Iran Militia Groups on U.S. Forces, Emphasizes Importance of Deterring Attacks

WASHINGTON – To condemn the ongoing attacks by Iranian military proxies on the armed forces of the United States serving in Iraq and Syria, U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Chris Coons (D-DE), and Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced S. Res 515. This resolution emphasizes the urgency of responding to and deterring future attacks.

Two weeks ago, a drone attack by an Iran-affiliated militant group on the Erbil Air Base in northern Iraq left three service members wounded, including U.S. Army pilot and North Dakota native Garrett Illerbrunn. In response to the attack, President Biden ordered retaliatory strikes on three sites used by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups focused specifically on unmanned aerial drone activities.

“American troops tirelessly defend our freedoms abroad. Our men and women – along with the rest of the world – need to unequivocally know the U.S. government has their back. Any attack on them is despicable and should not be tolerated,” said Cramer. “These Iranian-backed groups should be condemned in the strongest possible manner and their terrorism must be met with a decisive response.”

Iran-backed militia groups frequently target United States Armed Forces in Iraq and Syria, including through loitering munitions, improvised explosive devices, rockets, and ballistic missiles. These attacks by Iran-backed militia groups on U.S. armed forces stationed in the Middle East increased significantly following the October 7, 2023 terrorist attack by Hamas, another Iranian proxy, on Israel.

This resolution calls on the Biden administration to take the necessary steps to deter Iran from inflicting more attacks. Additionally, S. Res 515 requests the administration declare further incitements by Iran will be met with a swift and decisive response in full coordination with U.S. allies and partners to address the threat Iran-backed militia groups pose to the U.S. and allied forces in the Middle East.

