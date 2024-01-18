Popular podcast undergoes facelift to emerge as ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones

ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones Randall Kenneth Jones (host) and Susan Bennett (announcer) of ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones Randall Kenneth Jones and Pat Benatar

ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones introduces you to people who are in the know—and ready to share their special brand of know-how with you.

As my alter-ego Siri is known for her alleged knowledge of everything, I stand firm that this podcast is a much-needed voice of optimism and positivity.” — Susan Bennett, The Original Voice of Siri