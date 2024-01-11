U.S. Products Launches New Multi-Surface Commercial Extractor For Increased Operational Worksite Revenue

The new Neptune 1200 Multi-Surface Extractor includes a dual vacuum and an adjustable 400-1200 psi output that will deep clean even the most stubborn grout lines. The dual vacuum has 180" of lift to quickly recover water. This reduces commercial floor cle

"The Neptune 1200 is the new standard for the hard surface cleaning industry. The Neptune 1200 allows professional cleaning teams to achieve new levels of operational productivity and worksite revenue." — Jon Smalley, U.S. Products CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Products, the leader in commercial Jan-San cleaning extractors, today launched the new Neptune 1200 Dual Vacuum Multi-Surface Extractor System. The new Neptune 1200 Multi-Surface Extractor is designed for the demanding requirements of both the hard surface and carpet cleaning professional.

The new Neptune 1200 Multi-Surface Extractor includes a dual vacuum and an adjustable 400-1200 psi output that will deep clean even the most stubborn grout lines. The dual vacuum has 180" of lift to quickly recover water. This reduces commercial floor cleaning drying time and allows operators to clean and finish incrementally more square footage per day.

The Neptune 1200 includes a large 15 Gallon Capacity and a 20 gallons-per-minute (GPM) auto dump pump that cuts cycle time by 70 percent and gives operators the ability to have continuous operation and clean large square footage areas.

“Large, multi-site maintenance crews demanded a powerful dual vacuum multi-surface extractor system to help them handle all floor cleaning challenges, and easily adjust from indoor to outdoor or hard surface cleaning faster, easier and with more efficiency,” said Jon Smalley, U.S. Products CEO. “The Neptune 1200 is the new standard for the hard surface cleaning industry. The Neptune 1200 allows professional cleaning teams to complete jobs quicker and achieve new levels of operational productivity and worksite revenue.”

About Multi-Surface Cleaners

Professional cleaning operations must be able to reach, clean and restore all surface types. Stone, tile, and varying carpet surfaces require different pressure to clean – but not damage -- these variable surfaces. Multi-surface extraction systems must be compact, portable and provide continuous operation so that cleaning crews can touch-free clean and restore surfaces from carpet & upholstery, to hard surfaces,

A 1200 psi multi-surface extraction system uses water pressure to clean surfaces -- similar to a pressure washer. Adjustable psi multi-surface extraction systems allow users to scale cleaning to the exact amount of pressure needed to deep-clean all surface areas in a facility, such as: furniture, upholstery, carpet, tile and grout, cement, showers, and restroom floors.

Neptune 1200 Multi-Surface Extractor Availability

The new Neptune 1200 is available now via the U.S. Products Website or via authorized worldwide U.S. Products Dealers and Representatives. The Neptune 1200 ships with 25-feet of auto fill hose and 25-feet of auto dump hose. For more information, contact U.S. Products at uspsales@usproducts.com

About U.S. Products

U.S. Products Extractors are used by thousands of commercial cleaning departments to increase compliance, cleanliness and faster operation in facilities including: hospitality, medical, education, multi-dwelling, restaurants, office buildings, care facilities, government and food production.

Jan-San rental operations, dealers, and 3rd party commercial cleaning supplies companies rely on U.S. Products Extractors. The superior U.S. Products dual vacuum extractors and wands improve a facility’s sanitation, prolong carpet life, and reduce job time.

U.S. Products extractors are designed and built in the USA. The company built its reliable, powerful systems over 30+ years of technology development and customer service. U.S. Products backs its market-leading solutions with a 10-year limited housing warranty, the longest of any commercial extractors. For more information or to find a local U.S. Products Dealer, contact the company at: https://usproducts.com/, or Phone: +1-360-450-2694

About SmaK Plastics

SmaK Plastics is the parent company of well-known industry brands: Flextank advanced oxygen-permeable polyethylene tanks and hoppers used by more than 4,000 wineries, cideries, craft beverage, and food production plants worldwide; US Products high quality floor cleaning and spot extractors, wands and tools, and powerful restoration flood extractors; RotoEdge Pro™ advanced rotational molding production management and scheduling software; Fish Box™ superior value and most durable insulated food coolers; and Columbia MFG, producer of the most sturdy, unmatched, dielectric strength pole line hardware and double-locking secondary pedestals for utilities and contractors.

SmaK Plastics is a trusted, family-owned full-service commercial and custom rotational molding manufacturing company. SmaK Plastics is based in Vancouver, Washington with product dealers around the world. To learn more about SmaK Plastics and its brands, visit: www.smakplastics.com.

The Advanced New Neptune 1200 Dual Vacuum Multi-Surface Extractor System