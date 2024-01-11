Project Boon Celebrates Another Year of Impact with Record-Breaking Achievements
Project Boon Celebrates Another Year of Impact with Record-Breaking Achievements and proudly announces the successful conclusion of another remarkable year.
We would like to express heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to making this year a resounding success and eagerly look forward to the continued support of the community in the new year.”RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Boon, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to serving underserved communities, proudly announces the successful conclusion of another remarkable year, marked by unprecedented accomplishments in its mission to uplift and support those in need.
— Christopher Suchanek
In 2023, Project Boon reached a new pinnacle by distributing an astounding 40,000 meals to underserved families in the region. This milestone was made possible through the dedication of 7,200 volunteer hours contributed by community members eager to make a positive impact.
One of the standout achievements of the year was the monumental success of the 210 Corridor Backpack Drive and Distribution. Thousands of backpacks filled with essential school supplies were collected, ensuring that every district from Glendora to Colton received supplies to support struggling students. This initiative reflects Project Boon's commitment to fostering educational success and alleviating the burdens faced by families in need.
“We have had the opportunity to be on the receiving end of gifting from Project Boon. For the past few years, they have blessed the students of Bonita Unified School District with beautiful backpacks filled with many of the school supplies that they need to be successful in their classrooms.” – Alta Skinner
As the year came to a close, Project Boon continued its impactful efforts with the 12th Annual Eat and Be Well Thanksgiving event. The organization provided warm meals and complete Thanksgiving dinners for 300 families to take home, spreading joy and comfort during the holiday season.
“During the holidays, families can come together and share a warm meal, receive groceries, and participate in a community fair to learn about the available resources that focus on student achievement, staying healthy, and social/ emotional support.
Thank you, Project Boon, for your continued support in the Fontana Unified School District.” – Michael Garcia, Senior Director, Family and Community Engagement
Additionally, Project Boon expanded its services to include vital health support, offering flu shots, haircuts, health screenings, and more to those in the community. This holistic approach aims to address various needs, promoting overall well-being among individuals and families.
Project Boon acknowledges that none of these accomplishments would be possible without the unwavering support of its incredible partners, sponsors, donors, and volunteers. Special appreciation is extended to key partners, including IEHP, First 5, Firm Media, Hitch Burger, Grocery Outlet, and Old School 104.7, whose invaluable support has played a pivotal role in Project Boon's success throughout the year.
Looking ahead, Project Boon eagerly anticipates continuing its impactful work in the coming year, building on the momentum of 2023. The organization expresses heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to making this year a resounding success and eagerly looks forward to the continued support of its community in the year to come.
For media inquiries or more information about Project Boon, please contact:
Christy Skinner
Events Coordinator
c.skinner@projectboon.org
(951) 305-3038
About Project Boon
Project Boon is a non-profit organization committed to improving the quality of life for underserved and vulnerable communities. Through holiday-based community events, Project Boon strives to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need. For more information, visit: www.projectboon.org
Christy Skinner
Project Boon
+1 951-305-3038
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram