Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine Releases Special Travel & Hospitality Edition to Celebrate 5 Years of Publishing
Our team members have ventured out of Canada and brought back amazing stories from India (Maharajahs' Express), Greece (Ethos Vegan Retreat), Las Vegas (Resorts World LV), and Africa (Kwitonda Lodge).”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To honour the fifth anniversary of Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, publisher EcoLuxLuv Marketing & Communications (ELL Comms), has released a Special Edition Travel & Hospitality Experiences issue compiling the top-read features shared between Issue #1 (March 2019) and Issue #22 (December 2023).
— Helen Siwak, Publisher & EIC
Helen Siwak, CEO of ELL Comms, launched the 170-page digital magazine on issuu through six social media channels and directly to the publication's 35K mailing list on January 1st at 12:01 am. The 19 stories included seven internationally renowned properties, five award-winning restaurants, three immersive spas, an ethereal mountain ice caves excursion, a five-star train excursion, a world-class nightclub, and an elite cruise ship.
"In the past five years members of our team ventured out of Canada and brought back amazing stories from India (Maharajahs' Express), Greece (Ethos Vegan Retreat), Las Vegas (Resorts World LV), Africa (Kwitonda Lodge), circled back to Fairmont Banff Springs for a bit of 'castle time,' bussed to Whistler to visit the exceptionally gorgeous ice caves with Head-Line Mountain Holidays, ferried to Vancouver Island to revisit the spectacular mountainside Villa Eyrie and got cozy in Victoria at Magnolia Hotel & Spa, luxurated in the Scenic Eclipse, and staycationed in Vancouver at the incredible re-launched Paradox Hotel Vancouver," shared Siwak.
Issue #23 Special Edition contains nineteen image-heavy stories in a hybrid format that capitalizes on offering the print experience through a flippable format on issuu.com. The same platform that international magazines like Ocean Drive, Robb Report, and Forbes Small Report favour. Additionally, the magazine contains no advertising and is available and downloadable with no fee from the issue platform in .pdf format.
Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine provides a snapshot into the lifestyle of the rich and famous who reside in, visit, or do business in the 'west coast playground' Vancouver, BC.
Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Helen Siwak is proud to provide the world with the only elevated luxury publication that dedicates at least 80% of the content to BC-based content that showcases why Vancouver repeatedly makes the 'best place to live' and the 'highest cost of living' lists each year.
Siwak aims to push into 2024 with an expanded presence in the city and continue to present the world with an even larger perspective on Canada's third largest city, after Toronto and Montreal. With a curated database of over 35,000 persons and an affiliate distribution program, this advertising-free magazine of sponsored content garners support from the city's upper echelons of business, hospitality, finance, philanthropy, and entertainment.
About EcoLuxLuv Marketing & Communications
Launched in 2017, ELL Comms is helmed by Helen Siwak and includes a publishing portfolio of digital magazines with an eco-focus. Titles currently include Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, PORTFOLIO.YVR, EcoLuxLifestyle.co, with each title available in multiple formats (flippable, digital, print), comprised of curated sponsored, custom content, and editorial.
About Helen Siwak, CEO & Publisher
A passionate storyteller and an obsessive digital content creator with a knack for repurposing, Helen arrived in Vancouver in 1989 and quickly launched the seminal underground magazine 'In Hell's Belly.' The city's first hybrid arts, culture, and activism magazine. Two years later, she was firmly entrenched in underground publishing, artist management in music, TV/film, and contracting in entertainment law. In 1998, having written, produced, cast, directed, edited, and music supervised for TV/film with Canadian icons, she toured NA as a band manager and walked red carpets at VIFF, TIFF, Cannes, and SXSW. In 2015, she acquired BLUSHVancouver magazine and started as a correspondent for VancityBuzz (now DailyHive), editor for Boulevard Magazine (English & Chinese) and West Coast editor for Retail Insider. (Full profile at authory.com). In 2019, she oversaw the development of Canada's first ecoluxury magazine Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine and has collaborated with such esteemed luxury brands as Stefano Ricci, Rolls-Royce, Fairmont and Four Seasons Hotels, OMEGA Watches, and Fazioli Pianoforti.
Helen Siwak
EcoLuxLuv Marketing & Communications Inc.
+1 778-847-3011
