Tour the Arcata Marsh with Elliott Dabill on Saturday Afternoon

Press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh:

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, January 13. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk on the ecology of the Marsh. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.