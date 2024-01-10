MPD Searching for Robbery Suspect

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.

On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at approximately 8:03 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest and approached an employee. The suspect pushed the employee and demanded money from the employees. The employees complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24004558