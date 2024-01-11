Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok Leaps for the Vision of 'Super First-Class Smart Hub City' at CES 2024

Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok is pictured on January 9th (local time) presenting the future vision of Incheon's smart city at the Incheon·IFEZ promotion hall, located in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)·Robot zone within the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok presenting on Incheon's smart city in front of the international media.

Global media outlets attended the media session hosted by the Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority.

In the image, Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok (left) is seen conducting a media interview with Hubert Nguyen (right), Editor-in-Chief of Ubergizmo, at the Incheon·IFEZ promotion hall on January 9th (local time).