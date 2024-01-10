Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Violation of a No Stalking Order

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 24A2000149                    

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: January 10th 2024 at Approximately 1333 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: County Road, Swanton

 

ACUSED: Randy Livingston

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Ralph Giroux Jr.

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, Vermont  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On January 10th 2024 at approximately 1333 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a violation of a No Stalking Order incident at a business located long County Road in the town of Swanton. Subsequent investigation revealed that Randy Livingston violated the conditions of an active No Stalking Order during a confrontation at the above listed location. Ultimately, Livingston was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court on February 10th 2024 at 0830 hours to face the aforementioned charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: February 10th 2024 at 0830 Hours

BAIL: N/A

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: None  

 

 

 

 

