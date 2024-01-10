St. Albans Barracks / Violation of a No Stalking Order
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2000149
TROOPER: M. Conte
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: January 10th 2024 at Approximately 1333 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: County Road, Swanton
ACUSED: Randy Livingston
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont
VICTIM: Ralph Giroux Jr.
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 10th 2024 at approximately 1333 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a violation of a No Stalking Order incident at a business located long County Road in the town of Swanton. Subsequent investigation revealed that Randy Livingston violated the conditions of an active No Stalking Order during a confrontation at the above listed location. Ultimately, Livingston was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court on February 10th 2024 at 0830 hours to face the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: February 10th 2024 at 0830 Hours
BAIL: N/A
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: None