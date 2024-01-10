Senators Cramer, King Introduce Legislation to Expand Pre-Enrollment for Combat Veterans

WASHINGTON – Under the Combat Veterans Pre-Enrollment Act of 2023, veterans currently serving in a theater of combat operations will be eligible to pre-enroll into the Veterans Healthcare Administration (VHA) system six months prior to their discharge. This way, they can use VHA medical care immediately upon separation instead of waiting to enroll one day post separation.

Each year, more than 200,000 servicemembers transition from military to civilian life. Under existing law, transitioning servicemembers must wait until they have left the service and received their official separation paperwork — which can take months — to apply for Veterans Health Administration (VHA) health care and other services, creating an unacceptable period where veterans do not have access to the health care benefits they earned.

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) joined U.S. Senators Angus King (I-ME), Mike Rounds (R-SD), and Joe Manchin (D-WV) in introducing the bipartisan Combat Veterans Pre-Enrollment Act of 2023, which will cover up to 13,000 active-duty individuals, according to preliminary estimates.

“Our combat veterans risk their lives to fight for our freedoms and way of life,” said Cramer. “Allowing servicemembers to pre-enroll for VHA healthcare before separation instead of afterward provides continuity of care rather than being stuck in bureaucratic backlogs. We must ensure our combat veterans’ transition to civilian life includes immediate healthcare coverage without delay.”

Studies have shown the first year of servicemember’s transition to civilian life is the most difficult and a time when they are at a higher risk to commit suicide. By allowing servicemembers who have served in combat to pre-enroll in VHA care, they will have access to the mental and physical care they deserve immediately upon separation — helping to mitigate impacts of PTSD and reducing the risk of suicide.

