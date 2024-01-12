Gurnick Academy Celebrates New San Jose Location

Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts celebrates the recent move of its corporate office and long-time flagship San Mateo Campus to a new First Street location in San Jose, Calif.

In celebration of their new home, students can indulge in an array of free meals chosen meticulously to tantalize taste buds.

Gurnick Academy's new 40,000-square-foot facility substantially benefits students, faculty, and staff. The novel venue provides more efficient classroom configurations, a working space for staff and faculty, plus the ability to provide all services in one location.