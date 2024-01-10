Empowerment Coach Keith L. Brown Named as 2024 National Youth Advocacy and Resilience Conference Keynote Speaker

NYAR Keynote Speakers

Sponsored by Georgia Southern University’s College of Education, Georgia Youth Challenge Program, and Youth Today, NYAR will be held March 3-6 in Savannah, GA

SAVANNAH, GA, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 32 years, the National Youth Advocacy and Resilience Conference has continued to provide quality, relevant training for all people interested in the well-being of youth, including but not limited to Teachers at all levels, Principals and Assistant Principals, School Counselors and Psychologists, Health and Human Service Counselors and Personnel, Criminal Justice Professionals, Business and Community Leaders, Volunteer Service Providers, Marriage and Family Therapists, and Social Workers.

Named one of the top educational speakers and consultants by Insight Publishing and The International Speakers Network, Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award winner Keith L. Browm has been named a keynote speaker for the 2024 National Youth Advocacy and Resilience Conference.

"I’m thrilled to join my colleagues as a keynote speaker at the 2024 National Youth Advocacy and Resilience Conference. It’s not just a podium; it’s a platform for empowerment, a stage where we’ll ignite resilience and amplify the voices of our unstoppable youth. Together, we’ll create waves of positive change that echo far beyond the conference walls. Get ready for an unforgettable journey of inspiration and empowerment – because when we stand united, we become the architects of a resilient future. Let the countdown to transformation begin!" Keith L. Brown – Mr. I’m Possible

The National Youth Advocacy and Resilience Conference is a non-profit organization composed of annual conferences and its namesake peer-reviewed journal, which share practical strategies for helping adults better serve youth. The 2024 conference will be held March 3 – 6 at the Hyatt Regency Downtown Savannah. For more information and to register, visit https://academics.georgiasouthern.edu/ce/conferences/nyar/.

To learn more about Keith L. Brown, please visit https://keithlbrown.com/. To interview Keith, please email adrienne@theipyagency.com.

ABOUT KEITH L. BROWN

As a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Brown has cemented his status as a true champion of personal growth and empowerment. Labeled “special needs” in elementary school, Keith has turned that adversity into triumph, extending his impact beyond speaking engagements; he is an author and founder of the transformative “Fathers not Farther” program, equipping over 20,000 fathers with the tools necessary to become the best fathers they can be.