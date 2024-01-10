Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,181 in the last 365 days.

Bell Law Group, PLLC Opens Office In Staten Island, NY

Bell Law Group Opens Staten Island Office

STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bell Law Group, PLLC, a Long Island based law firm, has opened a full-service law practice at 4459 Amboy Road, Suite # 1, Staten Island, NY 10312.

"We opened the office in Staten Island because we felt there was a need in the Richmond and King Counties for a law firm such as Bell Law Group" said Jon Bell, Founder of Bell Law Group

The firm already has offices in Syosset, Garden City, and Manhattan where it focuses on labor and employment law, federal sector employment law, civil litigation, and personal injury.

"Our presence in Staten Island allows us to stay close to the community there and to the local courts, offering convenience to our clients." said Chaya M. Gourarie-Portnov, Esq., Partner of Bell Law Group

Gourarie-Portnov, Esq. resides in Staten Office and will head the law office. Gourarie-Portnov has practiced for over 10 years and has extensive experience in virtually every aspect of labor and employment law (including but not limited to, discrimination, sexual harassment, accommodations, leave laws, wage-and-hour matters, internal investigations, and counseling).

Gourarie has practiced extensively in the New York state and federal courts, and has also litigated claims before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the New York State Department of Human Rights (DHR), and the Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB).

The Staten Island office is available for virtual or in person consultations. For more information please visit https://www.belllg.com/

Media Contact:

Mark L. Goldman
Goldman McCormick PR, INC
+1 (516)639-0988
email us here

You just read:

Bell Law Group, PLLC Opens Office In Staten Island, NY

Distribution channels: Companies, Law, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more