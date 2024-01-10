$28 million awarded for local park and recreational facility projects

ILLINOIS, January 10 - State funding comes from Governor Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois capital program





SPRINGFIELD - More than $28 million in state grant funding has been awarded to local governments throughout Illinois for the construction, renovation, and improvement of buildings or land purchases for public recreational opportunities, Governor JB Pritzker announced today.









"From roads and bridges to parks and recreational buildings, my administration's landmark Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan is leaving no part of our state's infrastructure untouched," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Today, I'm proud to announce that, through the PARC grant program, we are dispersing more than $28 million to local governments to further public recreational opportunities throughout their communities - whether that's renovating existing buildings or constructing a new community center. Public recreational spaces promote wellness, all while safeguarding the environment, and I look forward to visiting these modernized facilities once they are up and running."





The PARC grant program provides up to 90% of project costs to help build, renovate, and improve recreational buildings used by the public or purchase land to be used for public access and recreational purposes, with local governments matching the value of the grants awarded.





"It's wonderful to see so many park districts and communities looking to renovate their facilities and expand access to recreational opportunities to as many users as possible," said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. "IDNR is proud to play a role in making these exciting plans become a reality."





The PARC program is one of the most significant grant opportunities administered by IDNR for park, recreation, and conservation agencies, allowing them to acquire and develop land for recreational purposes, said Peter Murphy, president and CEO of the Illinois Association of Park Districts.





"The PARC program creates jobs, supports small businesses and labor, promotes physical and mental health, helps educate and provide jobs to youth, and improves the environment," Murphy said. "IAPD thanks the governor and the IDNR for their continued investment in recreational opportunities in communities throughout Illinois."





The PARC grant recipients and their projects are:





City of Anna (Union County) - $2.8 million

Plans are to redesign the city ballpark and create a more usable, efficient, and disabled-accessible facility for the community. The current ballpark is dilapidated and has no disabled accessibility, sidewalks, or accessible parking.





"I am very excited that IDNR has chosen Anna's project as one of the $2.8 million grant recipients this year," said State Rep. Paul Jacobs of Pomona. "Any improvements in any of the cities and counties that I represent are a very welcome sight. We will continue to try to bring additional funding for additional projects throughout our district. Let's grow southern Illinois!"





Arlington Heights Park District (Cook County) - $2.8 million

This project consists of renovating the interior of an existing building, converting it to a bathhouse, demolishing the existing lap pool and children's pool, and building a new Olympic-sized lap pool and children's water play area. Site improvements will make the pool, the children's area, and the bathhouse building Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.





"This investment will improve safety, increase accessibility and bring modern amenities to what is already a great asset for our community," said State Rep. Mark Walker of Arlington Heights. "In particular, this renovation will be beneficial for children and families. I appreciate the work put in by the Arlington Heights Park District and local officials to move this project forward."





Batavia Park District (Kane County) - $2.8 million

A commercial office building purchased by the park district in 2021 will be repurposed into a community recreation center to increase indoor recreation space. Planned renovations include demolition of existing offices, restrooms and closets; installation of an elevator; and carpentry, drywall, electrical, mechanicals, and plumbing, along with safety systems, finishes and furniture. A parking lot will be modified to be disabled accessible.





"Grant programs like these that support our local parks and community spaces represent government at its best and I am proud to support them. The IDNR's $2.8 million investment in Batavia Park District will go a long way in repurposing an underutilized space," said State Rep. Matt Hanson of Montgomery. "A safer, more accessible community recreation center will attract more visitors and provide greater opportunities to gather as a community."





Village of Crossville (White County) - $324,047

Plans are to supply Crossville's Tiger Park with ADA-accessible sidewalks, parking spaces, and restrooms to replace outdated facilities and non-compliant walkways. The existing pavilion will be rewired to update and increase use of the structure. Pickleball courts will be constructed to add an additional recreation component to the park.





"This PARC grant for Tiger Park is a transformative opportunity for the Village of Crossville," said State Senator Terri Bryant of Murphysboro. "This funding will help revamp the park's community space, replacing outdated facilities with ADA-accessible sidewalks, parking spaces, and restrooms. The modernization of Tiger Park will create a more vibrant and accessible recreational area that everyone can truly enjoy."





Decatur Park District (Macon County) - $2.8 million

Plans are to renovate the former Scoville Golf Course Clubhouse into a recreational senior center that will feature a range of activities to serve an array of interests, expectations, and needs for the community's mature populations. Currently, senior recreational services take place in three separate locations in Decatur. The new space will offer daily exercise programs and activities like art classes, lectures, music enrichment, cards, games, and some meal service.





"It's exciting to see Decatur get support from the state, giving residents the recreational opportunities they deserve," said State Senator Doris Turner of Springfield. "Decatur is making tremendous progress on providing recreation for the community, especially for our seniors. These revitalization efforts will have lasting effects on the community."





"I am pleased to see this renovation come to fruition to give our seniors a new community center, where they can stay active, socialize and learn new hobbies," said State Rep. Sue Scherer of Decatur. "Instead of struggling to make it to different locations, all of the services will be in one central location which is what our seniors deserve."





Macon County Conservation District (Macon County) - $870,750

This project consists of renovating existing office space into program space to accommodate the existing increase in program participants and allow for further expansion of programs. It will include expansion of the existing program space into an outdoor classroom with chalkboard, demonstration gardens, science lab, kitchen area, seat walls, fire pit, and interpretive kiosks.





Glenview Park District (Cook County) - $2.8 million

Plans are to update finishes and add new mechanical systems and other features to the aging aquatics center. Work will include removal and replacement of the pool basin finish systems, refreshed decking materials, and new paint and acoustics on walls and ceilings. The pool mechanical system will be enlarged and refreshed with a system that can service all three pools with independent temperature controls and filtration. A retractable pool ninja course will be added in the lap pool, as well as a replacement play feature in the activity pool.





"Our community deserves a great park district, and I was happy to ensure that the money is there to keep the Glenview Park District as fun and safe as it has been for so long," said State Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz of Glenview. "In addition to exciting new play features for kids, we will get vital renovations to ensure that everyone continues to enjoy our parks in safety for years to come."





Park District of Highland Park (Lake County) - $2.8 million

A new community center at West Ridge Park will replace the aging West Ridge Center with a new, sustainable facility with increased recreational capacity, improved disabled accessibility, and green space. The facility will include a dedicated gymnastics gym, flexible spaces for youth enrichment, and visual and performing arts programs.





Northbrook Park District (Cook County) - $2.8 million

Plans are to renovate the interior of the Leisure Center to respond to a growing demand for diverse recreational program offerings. The project includes adding a knowledge center, an innovation lounge, a sensory/de-escalation lounge, and a technology and training room. It also includes renovating multipurpose rooms, activity studios, demonstration kitchen, a costume shop, a flexible performance space, and making restrooms ADA-compliant and gender neutral.





Oak Lawn Park District (Cook County) - $2.1 million

The proposed remodel of the Memorial Park Recreation Center will include converting smaller rooms, such as locker rooms, shower facilities, and storage areas, into larger multipurpose rooms and new restrooms. The entry vestibule will be changed to a lobby and reception area.





"As we continue to build a stronger future for our community, updates to local landmarks like the Memorial Park Recreation Center represent substantial progress," said State Rep. Kelly Burke of Evergreen Park. "I was pleased to secure this funding so I could help improve the experiences of the many people who take advantage of the recreation center every day, as well as for new people who haven't gotten that chance yet."





City of Rock Island (Rock Island County) - $901,800

Plans are to replace the 95-year-old clubhouse at Saukie Golf Course with a new facility to better serve golfers and all users while maintaining the golf course's historical significance. The current clubhouse is beyond its useful life and in a state of deterioration. The new clubhouse will include meeting space, seating areas, office, kitchen and dining area, two golf simulators, and outdoor seating facing the course. It will create a more welcoming and fully accessible starting and ending point for golfers and provide year-round space for learning and enrichment activities with indoor hitting bays and simulators.





"You can learn a lot about a community by the way they invest in publicly accessible recreation for residents," said State Senator Mike Halpin of Rock Island. "The state is kicking in close to $1 million to upgrade the club house at Saukie, which is a significant investment for the revitalization efforts in Rock Island."





"The tourism dollars that will come to Rock Island as a result of much-needed improvements to the Saukie Golf Course are going to make a world of difference for the local economy," said State Rep. Gregg Johnson of Rock Island. "Building a stronger future for our community starts with steady economic growth, and I am pleased to be able to secure the money for Rock Island to achieve that."





Rockford Park District (Winnebago County) - $2.8 million

The project is the development of the 50-acre Clarence Hicks Sports Park, including an eight-lane running track; a multi-purpose sports field with artificial turf for football, soccer, and lacrosse; throw and jump event areas; a spectator area with bleacher seating for 1,000; parking lot with solar lights; and landscape improvements.





"These upgrades to Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park are meaningful investments that will expand recreational opportunities for residents of all ages across the southwest side of Rockford," said State Rep. Maurice West of Rockford. "I appreciate the advocacy from local officials and the Rockford Park District to make this project a reality."





City of Woodstock (McHenry County) - $2.8 million

This project includes remediation work to prolong the life of the Woodstock Recreation Center, a Woodstock-owned indoor facility that supports the city's extensive recreational programs. Plans are to seal the pool area to eliminate condensation issues; remove and replace the gymnasium roof, exterior doors, electrical panels and exterior siding; renovate the pool, hot tub and sauna; add an ADA lift to the pool area; improve parking lot drainage; add a disabled accessible restroom; and more.



