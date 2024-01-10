Please join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of MaineCare Services for MaineCare in Education Bootcamp. This one day workshop is presented in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual opportunities on February 9th and 16th from 10 – 2 pm at the DHHS Building located at 109 Capital Street in Augusta. In person attendance is limited to 40. Light refreshments and coffee will be served. Lunch will be on your own.

Topics covered will include:

MaineCare basics

MaineCare covered service

reimbursement opportunities

IEP documentation

day treatment support

transportation

interpreter services

nursing services

how to start billing

MaineCare SEED

EPS School health-related services

technical assistance opportunities

Intended Audience: SAUs, SPPS, anyone accessing Maine CARE in schools

For questions or more information contact Amanda Castner at Amanda.castner@maine.gov.