Please join the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of MaineCare Services for MaineCare in Education Bootcamp. This one day workshop is presented in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual opportunities on February 9th and 16th from 10 – 2 pm at the DHHS Building located at 109 Capital Street in Augusta. In person attendance is limited to 40. Light refreshments and coffee will be served. Lunch will be on your own.
Topics covered will include:
- MaineCare basics
- MaineCare covered service
- reimbursement opportunities
- IEP documentation
- day treatment support
- transportation
- interpreter services
- nursing services
- how to start billing
- MaineCare SEED
- EPS School health-related services
- technical assistance opportunities
Intended Audience: SAUs, SPPS, anyone accessing Maine CARE in schools
For questions or more information contact Amanda Castner at Amanda.castner@maine.gov.