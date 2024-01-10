Is your school or district interested in learning about how schools can partner with families and community-based organizations to provide supports so that every child has access to what they need to reach their full potential? Have you considered becoming a Community School? In many communities throughout Maine, not all families have access to healthy food, stable housing, vision care, or dental health services their children need. The impact of these challenges doesn’t stop when students step into the classroom. Community Schools work with families and community-based organizations as partners to provide comprehensive supports and opportunities to meet the needs and interests of students and families.

Informational Session

January 18 Registration – 3:30 – 4:30 Register HERE

Join the Maine Department of Education for a Community Schools informational session to learn more about Community Schools – the benefits and the steps toward implementation.

The session will be recorded and shared if you are unable to attend the live presentation.

Community Schools: Background

The Community School model was first recognized by Maine Legislative Action of the First Regular Session of the 127th Legislature, in Public Law 2015, chapter 267, which authorized the Department of Education to fund a limited number of community schools.

According to the National Coalition of Community Schools, community schools create the conditions necessary for students to thrive by focusing attention, time, and resources on a shared vision for student, school, and community success. Its integrated focus on academics, health and social services, youth and community development and community engagement lead to improved student learning, stronger families, and healthier communities. The community school strategy transforms a school into a place where educators, local community members, families, and students work together to strengthen conditions for student learning and healthy development. As partners, they organize in- and out-of-school resources, supports, and opportunities so that young people thrive.

Community schools vary in the programs they offer and the way they operate, depending on their local context. What makes community schools unique is the combination of four key features – or pillars- that together create the conditions necessary for students to thrive. The pillars are as follows:

Integrated student support. Expanded learning time and opportunities Family and community engagement Collaborative leadership and practices

Information about Community Schools can be found on the Maine Department of Education’s Community School webpage at https://www.maine.gov/doe/schools/safeschools/communityschools. For more information, reach out to Julie Smyth, Director of School and Student Supports at Julie.a.smyth@maine.gov or Ann Hanna, Community School Consultant, at ann.c.hanna@maine.gov