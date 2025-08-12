Recognize Your Outstanding School Staff: RISE Award Now Accepting Nominations

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) invites students, friends, families, community members, educational organizations or associations, co-workers, and supervisors to nominate school employees for the Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award. Anyone can nominate. The deadline to submit a nomination is October 15, 2025.

In collaboration with Maine Governor Janet T. Mills and the U.S. Department of Education, Maine DOE is now accepting nominations for the prestigious RISE Award. This federal award, passed by Congress and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education, is intended to honor and promote classified school employees who provide exemplary service.

Through the RISE Award, we honor the often-unsung heroes whose work behind the scenes is essential to ensuring safe, supportive, and effective learning environments. Publicly recognizing their service strengthens morale, boosts motivation, and reaffirms our commitment to valuing all roles within the education workforce.

Who Is a Classified School Employee?

A classified school employee is a staff member employed by a state, local education agency, or nonprofit entity who supports students in grades pre-K through grade 12 in any of the following occupational specialties:

Paraprofessionals / Educational Technicians

Clerical and Administrative Services

Transportation Services

Food and Nutrition Services

Custodial and Maintenance Services

Security Services

Health and Student Services

Technical Services

Skilled Trades

Examples include bus drivers, secretaries, cafeteria workers, school safety staff, health aides, technology staff, mechanics, crossing guards, and more.

Nominee Selection Criteria

Nominees must demonstrate excellence in the following five areas:

(A) Work performance: Reflects the nominee’s ability to fulfill their role with exceptional skill, dedication, and reliability

(B) School and community involvement: How nominees contribute to the broader school community, including volunteer efforts, participation in school activities, or engagement with families and local groups.

(C) Leadership and commitment: Emphasizes the nominee’s ability to inspire others, take initiative, and demonstrate a strong dedication to their role and school mission.

(D) Enhancement of classified school employees’ image in the community and schools: Highlights efforts to positively influence public perception and understanding of classified employees’ vital roles.

The Maine Department of Education will submit up to two finalists to the U.S. Department of Education. The U.S. Department of Education will select one finalist from across the United States to inspire excellence among classified school employees around the nation.

How Do I Submit a Nomination?

The deadline to submit a nomination is October 15, 2025.

Nominate today by clicking here.

For further information or questions, please reach out to Maine DOE Teacher Excellence, Recruitment Retention Coordinator Christina O’Neal at christina.l.oneal@maine.gov.