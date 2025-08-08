Maine DOE Update – August 8, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

Graduation Report Due August 30; Please Review Synergy Records before August 15

Graduation reporting is due on August 30, 2025. The Maine Department of Education’s data system, Synergy, will be open in the 2024-2025 school year until August 15 for student records to be updated with accurate exit codes and dates. | More

News & Updates

Register Now for Maine’s First Green Schools Symposium

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to announce Maine’s first-ever Green Schools Symposium on November 7, 2025—a statewide event to celebrate environmental education leadership in Maine schools. | More

ADMINISTRATIVE LETTER: Details Surrounding Participation in the National School Lunch Program

The National School Lunch Program (NSLP) is a federally assisted meal program operating in public and nonprofit private schools and residential childcare institutions (RCCIs). It provides nutritionally balanced, low-cost, or free lunches to children each school day. In Maine, with legislative support, Healthy School Meals for All have been available since 2021. State funding covers the portion of the meal cost that is not covered by federal funds for students attending a public school or certain private schools participating in the NSLP and School Breakfast Program (SBP). | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Upper Kennebec Valley Students Cultivate Life Skills in the Greenhouse

At Upper Kennebec Valley Junior/Senior High School, learning doesn’t stop at the classroom door; it grows, quite literally, from the ground up. What began as a student-built project in 2021 blossomed into a fully functioning greenhouse by the spring of 2022. Now, it serves as a living classroom rooted in responsibility, sustainability, and community engagement.. | More

From Dinners to Showcases: South Portland Middle School Redefines Family Involvement

Throughout the 2024-2025 school year, South Portland Middle School transformed how it connects with families, moving beyond the traditional open house model and limited parent-teacher conferences. By hosting a series of nine monthly events, the school created engaging opportunities for families to connect with staff members, celebrate student success, and build a stronger sense of community. | More

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

