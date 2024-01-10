Governor Abbott Announces Marble Falls Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, January 10 - January 10, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Marble Falls has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.



“Congratulations to the City of Marble Falls on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities certified by the Texas Music Office work hard to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounted for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide in 2022. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to amplify their growth and success.”



“Marble Falls continues to work and grow as an iconic destination,” said Mayor Dave Rhodes. “Governor Abbott and the Texas Music Office designating Marble Falls as a Music Friendly Texas Community is a significant step in our growth. Marble Falls has a unique history for producing renowned musicians such as the late Floyd Tillman and our own John Arthur Martinez. Growing our ‘town brand’ with the Music Friendly Texas designation will be an ongoing effort that will benefit our city and our state.”

“Marble Falls has earned its place as a Music Friendly Texas Community certified by Governor Abbott and the Texas Music Office,” said Marble Falls Music Friendly Advisory Committee Member Richard Westerman. “Our town has become the epicenter of live music in Central Texas, where notes and rhythms fill the air. With our Summer Concert Series, Music on Main, and a multitude of events at venues like Brass Hall, The RBar, The UpTown Theater, and the renowned FiestaJAM, our community resonates with Grammy-winning quality entertainment. The Kent Finlay Texas Song Search, culminating in Marble Falls, honors the spirit of songwriting. In the heart of Marble Falls, music is not just a tune, it's the vibrant pulse of our town, where something melodious is always happening.”

“Being certified as a Music Friendly Texas Community resonates well with the harmonious spirit of Marble Falls,” said City Councilmember and Marble Falls Music Friendly Advisory Committee Member Lauren Halton. “From local talent at local hot spots to lively performances in the picturesque lakeside park, the town has a rich history of embracing a diverse range of musical genres. With a genuine appreciation of music and supportive atmosphere, our thriving community is thrilled to welcome both aspiring and seasoned musicians.”

“Embracing the designation as a Music Friendly Texas Community brings an exciting wave of potential to Marble Falls,” said City Manager Mike Hodge. “Our city is home to many talented musicians, special music venues, and unique music events. I look forward to this partnership with the Governor’s Texas Music Office and how it will enhance our residents' quality of life and elevate the experience for our visitors.”



The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO, Visit Marble Falls, and the City of Marble Falls will be held on Tuesday, January 16, at Marble Falls City Hall during a special City Council Meeting and will include speakers from the Marble Falls community and city leaders. TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the designation. Members of the community are invited to attend.



Marble Falls Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Tuesday, January 16 at 6:00 PM



Marble Falls City Hall

City Council Chambers

800 3rd Street

Marble Falls, TX 78654



More details: facebook.com/events/3530513630533439/

Inquiries may be directed to Christina McDonald, City Secretary/Public Information Officer, 830-798-7060, cmcdonald@marblefallstx.gov

Marble Falls becomes the 56th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities



The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the only state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. TMO operates an extensive network of certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state, serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.