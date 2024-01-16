Army Aviator Shares Love for Flight with Uplifting Children’s Story

Inspired by the author’s piloting experience, this book teaches all the necessities of flight in an interactive manner

MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former United States Army medical evacuation aviator Kodey Bogart has written a book that showcases the importance of helicopter rescue missions for children, called "Helo Girls: The Firefighting Pilot."

With her debut children’s book, Bogart extends her passion for aviation to young readers, especially girls, dreaming of an adventurous future. The book follows Abby, who takes readers alongside her on a helicopter rescue mission to extinguish a forest fire. From preflight checks to recon, the focus is primarily placed on realistic safety measures that aviators consider every day.

Bogart aims to encourage children’s curiosity about helicopters as well as answer questions about what a mission is truly like. “The story can inspire young readers to become interested in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) fields,” she says.

Bogart is a female aviator herself. Not only is she a decorated combat veteran, including two Air Medals and a Sikorsky Rescue Award alongside her Masters of Science in Aviation Safety, her extensive experience in aviation safety and helicopter flight operations has allowed her to work with numerous clients as an aviation consultant. Bogart’s clear passion for aviation drove her to put pen to paper, but it was her role as a mother that helped bring her character, Abby, to life. “The initial idea came from my frustrations finding books about helicopters to read to my children,” Bogart said. “Many of the books I found were inaccurate in their representation or did not emphasize female pilots or safety.”

"Helo Girls" will surely win the hearts of children who love all things aviation adventure. Bogart aims for this book to be the first in a greater Helo Girls series; “Each book will have a different female pilot from diverse demographics and undertake a different mission,” Bogart says. She hopes that her readers can see themselves in her characters and that it inspires them to follow their dreams, in the aviation field or otherwise.

"Helo Girls: The Firefighting Pilot" is available for purchase at the Blue Balloon bookstore, and everywhere books are sold.