SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Innovative DFS Platform, Flex Fantasy

SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the gambling industry, is proud to announce its partnership with Flex Fantasy, a groundbreaking DFS platform.

With our expertise in strategic advisory and business development, we are excited to support Flex Fantasy’s revolutionary approach to fantasy sports.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NV – SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the gambling industry, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Flex Fantasy, a groundbreaking Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform. This collaboration signifies a major expansion of SCCG's vast network of top-tier products, platforms, and solutions in the gambling sector.

Flex Fantasy introduces an innovative way to engage with fantasy football, leveraging the rosters from existing leagues on platforms like Sleeper, Yahoo, or ESPN. With its unique proposition, Flex Fantasy allows users to create new challenges, join existing ones, and compete for real money, elevating the traditional fantasy football experience to a new level.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, commented on the partnership, saying, “Our alliance with Flex Fantasy is a strategic move to diversify and strengthen our portfolio in the competitive DFS landscape. With our expertise in strategic advisory and business development, we are excited to support Flex Fantasy’s revolutionary approach to fantasy sports.”

Flex Fantasy's platform stands out with features such as Best Ball, where the best players are auto-filled into lineup slots, and Head 2 Head games that mimic users' starting lineups, ensuring that every decision counts. Available for real money games in numerous states, Flex Fantasy is set to transform how fantasy sports are played.

Joel Cettina, CEO of Flex Fantasy, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Flex Fantasy is thrilled to announce its partnership with SCCG. Together, we're committed to enhancing the excitement and playability of fantasy sports for millions of fans worldwide. With SCCG by our side, Flex Fantasy can now fulfill its promise to extend the way we play fantasy sports, delivering unprecedented fantasy and gaming experiences across major sports. We're excited to embark on this journey of innovation and entertainment.”

This strategic partnership marks a significant step for both SCCG Management and Flex Fantasy in navigating and leading the dynamic and evolving DFS market.

ABOUT FLEX FANTASY

Flex Fantasy is revolutionizing fantasy Sports with its innovative Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform, offering players a unique, flexible gaming experience. Seamlessly integrating with popular leagues like Sleeper, Yahoo, and ESPN, it allows enthusiasts to sync their existing teams and dive into diverse challenges. The platform features various gameplay options, including Best Ball, where the best players are auto-filled, and Head-to-Head matches that emphasize strategic decision-making. Flex Fantasy extends the excitement of fantasy football beyond traditional leagues, enabling players to compete for real money and experience every game as a thrilling and competitive adventure.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global-scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

