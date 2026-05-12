SCCG Management Launches Dedicated Latin American Division SCCG LATAM, Opens Miami Office

Three decades of gaming industry expertise expands into Latin America under the SCCG LATAM banner

Three decades of gaming industry expertise expands into Latin America under the SCCG LATAM banner

Latin America has been on our radar for years. What changed is the convergence of regulatory maturity, banking infrastructure, and operator readiness across the region.” — Stephen Crystal - Founder & CEO, SCCG

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, the gaming industry advisory firm founded by Stephen A. Crystal, today announces the formal launch of its dedicated Latin American practice, SCCG LATAM, and the opening of a new office in Miami, Florida.

The Miami office serves as the U.S. base for SCCG LATAM. The new operation joins SCCG's existing Latin American presence in Mexico City and Florianópolis, Brazil, which have supported clients across the region for several years.

SCCG LATAM provides end-to-end advisory across the Latin American gaming and iGaming sector. Services include market entry strategy, operator partnership facilitation, regulatory and government affairs, recapitalization and M&A advisory, and trade event organization. The division's active focus markets include Venezuela, Chile, Argentina, Peru, and Colombia, with continued operations in Mexico under SCCG's existing presence and separate operations in Brazil where the language and regulatory specificity warrant a dedicated approach.

The launch responds to a region in structural transition. Latin American gaming markets long held back by regulatory ambiguity are clarifying. Chile is finalizing its online gambling framework. Argentina's provincial regulators are accepting new entrants. Peru and Colombia have established licensing regimes attractive to international capital. Venezuela is reopening its gaming sector. The U.S. Treasury Department's General License 57, issued in April 2026, authorized U.S. financial institutions to provide services to four named Venezuelan state banks, materially reducing payment friction for operators considering the market.

"Latin America has been on our radar for years," said Stephen A. Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management. "What changed is the convergence of regulatory maturity, banking infrastructure, and operator readiness across the region. After three decades opening and operating gaming markets globally, we recognize when conditions are right to scale into a region properly. They are right in Latin America today."

SCCG Management has been a fixture of the global gaming industry for more than thirty years, advising operators, providers, regulators, and investors across North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. The firm is known for its work across regulated land-based and online gaming, tribal gaming, sportsbook operations, live dealer, real money gaming, managed services, and emerging verticals. SCCG LATAM applies that institutional knowledge to the specific structural and cultural realities of Latin American gaming markets.

The Miami office anchors SCCG LATAM's commercial and partnership development for the region, while the planned regional headquarters will provide on-the-ground presence for client engagements, regulator coordination, and operational support across markets.

Additional announcements relating to SCCG LATAM's activities, partnerships, and regional initiatives will follow in the coming weeks.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a global gaming industry advisory firm founded by Stephen A. Crystal, providing strategic advisory, market entry, partnership facilitation, regulatory and government affairs, and M&A services to operators, providers, regulators, and investors across the gaming and iGaming sector. The firm operates across North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Latin America, with offices in Las Vegas, Miami, Mexico City, and Florianópolis. SCCG Management has been a continuous presence in the global gaming industry for more than three decades.

For more information, visit www.sccgmanagement.com.

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