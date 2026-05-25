SCCG Announces Partnership Extension with Pillow Fight Championship

Advancing Combat Sports Entertainment Across Sports Betting, Gaming, and Live Event Markets

Advancing Combat Sports Entertainment Across Sports Betting, Gaming, and Live Event Markets

Pillow Fight Championship is one of the more interesting combat sports properties we have worked with, precisely because the IP travels naturally across the verticals we cover.” — Stephen Crystal - Founder & CEO, SCCG

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, today announced the extension of its strategic partnership with Pillow Fight Championship (PFC), an emerging combat sports entertainment property building a differentiated IP across live events, broadcast, sponsorship, and gaming.

The partnership extension builds on a successful collaboration focused on developing PFC's commercial footprint across multiple gaming and entertainment verticals, including sponsorships, ticketing, hospitality, merchandising, licensing, media rights, betting and data, gamification (slots, table games, and virtuals), casino venues, and the collegiate circuit. Through the continued engagement, SCCG will support PFC's commercial expansion and strategic positioning across North America, Latin America, and other key global markets.

PFC's value proposition sits at the intersection of combat sports entertainment and emerging gaming categories. As a purpose-built combat sports brand with broad demographic appeal and a format designed for live, broadcast, and short-form digital distribution, PFC offers operators and rights holders a content property that can be monetized across multiple commercial layers, from traditional sponsorship and ticketing to integrated sports betting markets, virtual sports adaptations, and licensed casino product.

Under the extended engagement, SCCG will continue to identify and introduce qualified counterparts across the PFC commercial stack, including but not limited to sponsorship partners, broadcast and OTT distributors, sportsbook and data partners for in-event and pre-match wagering markets, gamification and casino content licensees, hospitality and venue partners, and collegiate and grassroots circuit operators. SCCG operates as a non-exclusive advisor, with PFC retaining sole discretion over the contractual terms of any partner relationship.

Founded by Stephen A. Crystal, SCCG Management brings more than 30 years of global gaming expertise and a proven track record advising companies across iGaming, sports betting, casino technology, and emerging gaming verticals. With offices and strategic partners spanning North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, SCCG is well-positioned to connect content and IP owners with operators, distributors, and licensees seeking new commercial inventory.

Pillow Fight Championship has established itself as one of the more distinctive entrants in the combat sports landscape, with a format that combines competitive athletic structure with broad audience appeal, [INSERT PFC TRACTION POINTS: events held, broadcast and streaming distribution, athlete roster, viewership figures, regulatory approvals, sponsorship roster, or other publicly disclosable milestones]. The brand's positioning makes it well-suited to operators and partners looking for differentiated content that can be packaged across live, broadcast, and gaming environments.

Steve Williams, CEO of Pillow Fight Championship, commented: "Extending our partnership with SCCG is the right next step for Pillow Fight Championship. SCCG's depth across betting, gaming, and live entertainment, combined with their global operator and partner network, makes them an ideal partner as we scale PFC across new commercial verticals. The first phase of our work together validated the demand for PFC as a multi-vertical IP, and the extension positions us to convert that demand into long-term commercial relationships."

Stephen A. Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, added: "Pillow Fight Championship is one of the more interesting combat sports properties we have worked with, precisely because the IP travels naturally across the verticals we cover, from sponsorship and live event monetization to sports betting markets, virtual sports, and licensed casino content. Extending this engagement reflects our confidence in the PFC team and our shared focus on building a commercial framework that compounds across multiple categories rather than depending on any single revenue line."

The partnership extension underscores SCCG's continued commitment to supporting differentiated content and IP properties across the gaming and entertainment landscape, and reinforces PFC's positioning as a combat sports brand built for the modern, multi-channel commercial environment.

About Pillow Fight Championship

Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) is a combat sports entertainment property headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, building a differentiated IP across live events, broadcast and streaming distribution, sponsorship, merchandising, licensing, and gaming. PFC's format combines competitive athletic structure with broad demographic appeal, positioning the brand to monetize across multiple commercial verticals including sports betting, virtual sports, casino content, and the collegiate circuit. [INSERT PFC ABOUT BLOCK CUSTOMIZATIONS: founding story, key executives, key partners or distributors, and any other disclosable corporate information]. Learn more at pillowfightchampionship.com.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering iGaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. Learn more at sccgmanagement.com.

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