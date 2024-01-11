Author Sheila Clemenson Pens Heartfelt Love Letter with “Over the Rainbow: From the Depths of Grief to Hope”

Sheila Clemenson’s book “Over the Rainbow: From the Depths of Grief to Hope” is more than a tool for healing. It’s an extended hand reaching out from someone who has walked this path, endured its trials, and emerged on the other side. Click image to enlarge.

The 190-page book not only serves to help support your grief journey – it's a heartfelt love letter that offers a culmination of the author's wisdom, a collection of personal anecdotes, insightful exercises, and supportive advice.