Saskatchewan Launches Its First-Ever Teacher Innovation and Support Fund

CANADA, January 10 - Released on January 10, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is piloting a new Teacher Innovation and Support Fund to foster local, teacher-led solutions while addressing classroom and student needs.

Effective today, applications are now being accepted from Saskatchewan teachers to access funding for projects that assist in providing better student and teacher experiences within today's classrooms. The goal of this fund is to have local, innovative ideas be brought forward to continue to enhance our classrooms in such areas as student achievement, student and teacher wellness, and school safety.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is listening to teachers and is engaged in finding practical solutions to improve the classroom environment for teachers and students," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Through this pilot, we are committed to hearing directly from teachers about meaningful opportunities to improve their experience in the classroom."

This $2.5 million pilot project will run until the end of the 2024-25 school year and will begin immediately. This funding will allow teachers to work with their school administration to apply for up to $75,000 to put toward their ideas.

This pilot builds on the Government of Saskatchewan's commitment to supporting students, teachers and classrooms through previous investments of $47 million toward enrolment, complexity and the hiring of more educational assistants, as well as the more than $300 million in supports for learning and the specialized support classroom pilot announced earlier this week.

For more information about the application visit: https://publications.saskatchewan.ca/#/products/122670.

