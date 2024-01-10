Submit Release
Crumbl Announces Free Delivery Day on January 11, 2024

LINDON, UT, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crumbl is delighted to announce a special treat for its customers with a nationwide Free Delivery Day on Thursday, January 11th. This offer is valid exclusively for Crumbl App orders placed and fulfilled on the specified date, while supplies last. Delivery with regular service rates will still be available through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub.

To enjoy the complimentary delivery, simply place your Crumbl App order on January 11th. The offer extends to delivery addresses within a 10-mile radius of a Crumbl location, catering to cookie enthusiasts across the United States.

In alignment with the company’s mission to bring friends and family together, Crumbl hopes customers enjoy the ease and convenience of placing orders with no additional fees. Cookie lovers can indulge in their favorite treats without leaving the comfort of their homes, or deliver the gourmet cookies as a gift to friends and family.

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of this one-day-only opportunity to relish the flavors Crumbl has to offer. The rotating menu, featuring new flavors weekly alongside beloved classics and original recipes, ensures a delightful surprise with every order.

About Crumbl:
Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 900 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served up in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Boxes. For weekly lineups, don’t miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.

