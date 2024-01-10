NGPA Industry Expo 2024: Celebrating 10 Years of Elevating Careers, Expanding Networks, and Soaring to New Heights

2023 Industry Expo Stage Presentation

Celebrating its monumental tenth anniversary, the NGPA Industry Expo Presented by United Airlines is set to return to Palm Springs, CA, February 15th and 16th.

PALM SPRINGS, CA, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating its monumental tenth anniversary, the NGPA Industry Expo Presented by United Airlines is set to return to Palm Springs, CA, on February 15th and 16th. This landmark occasion marks a decade of hosting one of the largest pilot hiring career expo events in the United States. As a premier aviation recruiting and networking event, recognized as one of the largest of its kind, the Expo continues to invite ambitious pilots and aviation professionals to explore new horizons in their careers.

The NGPA Industry Expo is an inclusive event, welcoming individuals from all backgrounds and identities who are seeking career opportunities in tech ops, maintenance, piloting, or those simply looking to expand their network within the aviation industry.

Why Attend?

1. Networking Opportunities: Forge invaluable connections with industry leaders and fellow aviation professionals, opening doors to exciting career prospects.

2. Keynote Speakers: Gain inspiration and industry insights from distinguished keynote speakers who have reached the pinnacle of their aviation careers. Learn from their experiences and apply their wisdom to chart your own successful journey.

3. Career Advancement Opportunities: Discover exciting job opportunities and career paths through direct engagement with leading aviation organizations. From airlines to business aviation, the NGPA Industry Expo is your gateway to a successful and fulfilling career in aviation.

“We’re excited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Industry Expo with NGPA titanium partner, United Airlines. Since our very first expo, United has been a strong ally of NGPA, partnering with us on ways to open doors for the LGBTQ+ community to enter the aviation industry. This year’s lineup of events includes engaging panels, professional development workshops, updates from stakeholders within aviation & aerospace, and so much more,” said Justin Ellixson-Andrews, NGPA Executive Director.

Event Highlights:

The NGPA Industry Expo, taking place Thursday, Feb 15 - Friday, Feb 16, 2024, from 9 AM - 4 PM and 9 AM – 1 PM respectively, will feature exhibitor booths, hiring events, guest speakers, and educational seminars for general aviation, business/corporate, and commercial pilots. Additionally, attendees can avail themselves of professional headshots on Thursday at the convention center. The Luncheon and Keynote Speaker, featuring Matt Lindley, is scheduled for Thursday, Feb 15, 2024, from 12 PM - 1:30 PM at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

“We are proud to be the presenting sponsor of this year’s NGPA Industry Expo,” said Andrew Nocella, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at United, and executive sponsor of EQUAL, the airlines’ LGBTQ+ Business Resource Group. “NGPA has been a key partner in helping us build upon and implement workplace inclusivity programs and a strong recruitment pipeline. Our collaboration with NGPA is a direct reflection of our commitment to growing our teams and service culture.”

About Matt Lindley:

Matt Lindley, a former UK Royal Air Force pilot and current Boeing 777 pilot with British Airways, will deliver the luncheon keynote address. Matt's journey includes being one of the first openly-gay pilots in the Armed Forces and flying VIPs, including Her Majesty The Queen. His career spans operational flights in Kosovo, Sierra Leone, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Matt's expertise extends to Crew Resource Management and non-technical training, making him a sought-after international keynote speaker.

Secure your spot at the NGPA Industry Expo – where dreams take flight, and careers reach new altitudes! Registration is open to all at https://www.ngpa.org/wwu_register#pages.

About United Airlines

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

The NGPA is a non-profit organization based in Minneapolis. Founded in 1990, NGPA is an international organization of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) aviation professionals and enthusiasts. Our organization aims to encourage individuals to begin aviation careers, foster an environment of equality for LGBTQ+ aviators, promote safety, and establish personal and professional networks. The NGPA makes this a reality through education, outreach, and social events. Our organization is run by a board of directors, executive leadership, and volunteers! For more information, visit www.ngpa.org.

# # #