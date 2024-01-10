Submit Release
Come visit DNR at the 2024 Iowa Pork Congress

DES MOINES -- Iowa DNR specialists will be in Booth 120 at the Iowa Pork Congress in Des Moines in late January.

Stop by and visit with staff, see the interactive AFO Siting Atlas mapping tool, and learn about upcoming changes to the online Animal Feeding Operation application where producers can submit both short and long form manure management plans annual updates. A presentation on the exciting new functionality of the DNR’s electronic manure management plan (eMMP) is being held Jan. 25, from 10 - 11:30 am in Room 103 of Hy-Vee Hall.

The Pork Congress trade show is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.

Additional information about the 2024 Pork Congress can be found at www.iowapork.org/about-ippa/iowa-pork-congress

