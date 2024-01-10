Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,244 in the last 365 days.

Former Mississippi State Hospital Employee Arrested

Former Mississippi State Hospital Employee Arrested

January 10, 2024

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced the arrest of Roger Lofton. Lofton was a Support Care Professional at the Mississippi State Hospital. He is accused of falsifying his timesheets. Lofton was served with a $2,671.75 demand letter.

“Thank you to the investigators and prosecutors who worked this case,” said State Auditor Shad White. “We will continue to pursue losses to the taxpayers, both big and small.”

Lofton faces up to 5 years and $10,000 in fines if convicted. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

District Attorney John “Bubba” Bramlett’s office will prosecute the case.

No surety bond covers Lofton’s employment at the Mississippi State Hospital. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. Lofton will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.

You just read:

Former Mississippi State Hospital Employee Arrested

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more