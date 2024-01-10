Former Mississippi State Hospital Employee Arrested

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced the arrest of Roger Lofton. Lofton was a Support Care Professional at the Mississippi State Hospital. He is accused of falsifying his timesheets. Lofton was served with a $2,671.75 demand letter.



“Thank you to the investigators and prosecutors who worked this case,” said State Auditor Shad White. “We will continue to pursue losses to the taxpayers, both big and small.”

Lofton faces up to 5 years and $10,000 in fines if convicted. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

District Attorney John “Bubba” Bramlett’s office will prosecute the case.

No surety bond covers Lofton’s employment at the Mississippi State Hospital. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. Lofton will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.