Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,251 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Board of Education to Hold Jan. 11 Meeting

Maryland State Board of Education to Hold Jan. 11 Meeting

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT:
Raven Hill
410-767-0486
raven.hill@maryland.gov

Maryland State Board of Education to Hold Jan. 11 Meeting

State Board to discuss budget and personnel matters in Executive Session.

 

BALTIMORE (January 10, 2024) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet Thursday, January 11, 9 a.m., at the Maritime Conference Center to discuss the fiscal year 2025 budget and personnel matters in Executive Session.

The complete agenda and livestream are available online. The meeting will also be on YouTube

The Maritime Conference Center is located at 692 Maritime Blvd., Linthicum Heights.

###

You just read:

Maryland State Board of Education to Hold Jan. 11 Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more