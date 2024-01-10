Maryland State Board of Education to Hold Jan. 11 Meeting

State Board to discuss budget and personnel matters in Executive Session.

BALTIMORE (January 10, 2024) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet Thursday, January 11, 9 a.m., at the Maritime Conference Center to discuss the fiscal year 2025 budget and personnel matters in Executive Session.

The complete agenda and livestream are available online. The meeting will also be on YouTube.

The Maritime Conference Center is located at 692 Maritime Blvd., Linthicum Heights.

