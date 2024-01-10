2024 MGM Macao International Regatta to set sail tomorrow

MACAU, January 10 - The 2024 MGM Macao International Regatta, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, MGM and the Ursa Major Sailing Management, co-organized by the Marine and Water Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Macau Sailing Association, and supported by the Zhuhai Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, will be held from 11 to 14 January. A total of 37 teams, consisting of approximately 300 team members from 31 countries and regions, will compete in three events, aiming for outstanding results.

A press conference was held today (10 January) at Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau to introduce the details of the event. The guests in attendance included: Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Kenneth Feng, President and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited; Ma Man Wai, President of the Ursa Major Sailing; Wong Man Tou, Head of Maritime Activities Department of the Marine and Water Bureau; Robert Li, Vice-Chairman of Macau Sailing Association; Zhou Liang, Principle Race Officer; Lorenz Walch, Chairman of the Jury; and members of the Sports Committee.

The event includes three competition categories: the Macao Cup International Regatta (Beneteau First 40.7 Unified Design Group), the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta (IRC group) and the International Catamaran Invitational (Hobie 16 unified design group). The teams participating in the Macao Cup International Regatta and the Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta will compete at the waters off south of Hac Sa Beach, while the teams participating in the International Catamaran Invitational will compete at the waters south of the Macao Channel off the Macao Science Center.

The spotlight will be on the Macao Cup International Regatta which features 11 teams from around the world. The defending champion of the 2023 Macao Cup, Big Boys Sailing Team, will compete against the 2023 runner-up team, ExeQute Racing, and the 2020 third-place team, Vivat Sailing. Alar Volmer from Estonia, who led his team to overall runner-up in the 2020 Macao Cup, will lead Team Windy in the competition. Jesus Escalona Avecilla from the Philippines, who led the PSA-Subic Sailing PROCAP team to overall third place in the 2019 Macao Cup, will also be a strong contender. The competition is expected to be intense and exciting.

The other highlight, the Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta, features 11 teams from Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao. The 2023 Greater Bay Area Cup champion, Zhongshan Sailing Team, will once again compete against the 2023 runner-up, Guangzhou Nansha Sailing Team. They will face the challenges from BLU Team from Hong Kong, the 2019 and 2020 runner-up, as well as Hong Kong's RAMPAGE, which won the IRC0 category and the Round-the-Island Race in the 2023 China Coast Regatta.

Three former champions are competing in the International Catamaran Invitational Race, including the 2023 champion LC Sailing Team from China, the 2022 champion Dream Team of Wan Ning from China, and the 2020 champion and silver medalist of the 2014 Asian Games Team Yacht Racing of Thailand. They will compete against the gold medalist of the 2014 Asian Games, Team Jeonbuk of Korea. In total, 15 teams from China, Germany, Canada, New Zealand, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Macao will participate in this highly competitive event.

To allow residents and visitors to watch the racing action in close proximity, a fleet parade will take place at 9:00 a.m. on 5 January and on 8 January, respectively. The participating vessels will set sail from Macau Fisherman's Wharf, pass through Macao Science Center, Kun Iam Ecumenical Center and Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge, and return at Macao Tower.

The event will be live-streamed on various online platforms, including the official YouTube channel and Facebook page of ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ , the Facebook page of MGM Macau, and the official website of MGM Macao International Regatta, allowing viewers to watch the live coverage of the event online.

A ‘Family Fun Day’ event will take place at the Kun Iam Statue Waterfront Recreation Area – Star on Coast from 13 to 14 January. The event will feature sailing experiences, family workshops, and live broadcasts of the races. Residents and tourists can enter for free and participate in the event in various ways to deepen their understanding of sailing sport.

In addition, the ‘2024 MGM Macao International Regatta – Photography Competition’ is open to photography enthusiasts to submit their entries from 1 to 25 February, with prize money and trophies on offer for winners. For regulations of the photography competition, please visit www.macaoregatta.com/photography_competition.

For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macaoregatta.com,or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.