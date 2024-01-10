Ukrhydroenergo prepares claims against the Russian Federation

Through the Secretariat’s Pro Bono Platform for Ukraine, Ukrhydroenergo, the Ukrainian hydropower generating company, has selected legal counsel to develop a high-level litigation and arbitration strategy.

The strategy aims at establishing the accountability of the Russian Federation for its targeted attacks against the company’s infrastructure and assets, as well as the recovery of damages inflicted, including the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP. According to Ukrhydroenergo, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, the Russian army attacked its facilities in more than 50 instances with drones, rockets and missiles, resulting in the loss of about 2.5 thousand MW capacity.

The two law firms have jointly pledged 375 pro bono working hours in total.

The Pro Bono Platform for Ukraine was established by the Secretariat in July 2023. It allows law firms and qualified independent lawyers to join the effort to recover the damages inflicted upon Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure by dedicating any number of pro bono hours for various projects.

We extend our gratitude to all lawyers and law firms for their applications and support, now and in the future.

