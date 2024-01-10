Submit Release
Pettitts Travel Offers Complimentary Tickets to the Destinations Travel Show at Olympia London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pettitts Travel, a renowned specialist in tailor-made holidays, has announced an exciting opportunity for travel aficionados. The company is offering two complimentary tickets to the prestigious Destinations Travel Show, set to be held at Olympia London from the 1st to the 4th of February.

In association with The Times and The Sunday Times, this event is celebrated as the UK's largest and longest-running travel exhibition. It showcases a vast array of global travel possibilities, featuring over 600 travel brands and highlighting the myriad of sights, cultures, landscapes, wildlife, and experiences our planet has to offer.

Exclusive Appointments with Pettitts Travel Experts at the Show

At the heart of the event, Pettitts Travel will be showcasing its comprehensive destination portfolio. The company has arranged for exclusive in-person consultations with its team of travel experts during the show. These sessions offer a unique opportunity for attendees to discuss and customise their dream holidays with seasoned professionals.

Given the high demand expected, Pettitts Travel advises prospective attendees to book their appointments early to avoid disappointment. Appointments can be scheduled through their website: Pettitts Travel Contact.

About the Destinations Travel Show

Destinations: The Holiday & Travel Show, renowned for its association with The Times and The Sunday Times, offers an immersive experience into the world of travel. Whether it's exploring the majestic Tiger's Nest Monastery in Bhutan, embarking on an expedition cruise through the Patagonian waterways, or unwinding by the turquoise lagoons of French Polynesia, the show promises to bring every travel dream to life.

The event serves as a unique platform to connect with hundreds of travel experts, providing invaluable insights to help tailor and book the perfect getaway.

Join Pettitts Travel for an Unforgettable Experience

Pettitts Travel is looking forward to meeting fellow travel enthusiasts at the Destinations Travel Show. With the complimentary tickets they are offering, the event promises to be an unmissable experience for those passionate about exploring the world. Pettitts Travel is excited to assist attendees in crafting their ideal holiday experiences.

