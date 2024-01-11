Glycol Ethers Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Glycol Ethers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Glycol Ethers Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the glycol ethers market size is predicted to reach $11.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

The growth in the glycol ethers market is due to rapid growth in the personal care and cosmetic industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest glycol ethers market share. Major players in the glycol ethers market include Dow Chemical Company, HanNong Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, INEOS Group Ltd., India Glycols Limited, Solvay SA, Shell PLC, Jiangsu Yida Chemical Co.

Glycol Ethers Market Segments

By Type: E-Series, P-Series

By Application: Solvent, Anti-icing, Hydraulic and Brake Fluid, Chemical Intermediates

By End User: Paints and Coatings, Printing, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Adhesives, Other End-Users

By Geography: The global glycol ethers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The glycol ethers are used as solvents and stabilizers in a variety of personal, household, and industrial products. Glycol ethers are a large group of solvents that are colorless liquids with a higher boiling point, a slight odor, and a lower molecular weight compared to other solvents. The ether groups would introduce additional sites for hydrogen bonding with improved hydrophilic solubility performance.

The main types of glycol ethers are e-series and p-series. P-series glycol ethers are commonly utilized in degreasers, cleaners, aerosol paints, and adhesives. These are applicable insolvent, anti-icing, hydraulic and brake fluid, and chemical intermediates, and are used in paints and coatings, printing, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, adhesives, and other end-users.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Glycol Ethers Market Characteristics

3. Glycol Ethers Market Trends And Strategies

4. Glycol Ethers Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Glycol Ethers Market Size And Growth

……

27. Glycol Ethers Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Glycol Ethers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

