Form I-526E Approved by USCIS for Multiple EB-5 Investors in EB5AN’s Wohali Utah Loan Offering
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm, is pleased to announce that multiple EB-5 investors in its Wohali Utah rural EB-5 project have received Form I-526E approval from USCIS.
Kieu Anh Do, an immigration attorney with clients who invested in Wohali Utah and received I-526E approval, had this to say: “My clients are thrilled to have received their I-526E approval notices so quickly. They had their petitions approved quickly and without any requests for evidence from USCIS. This has been a smooth process. I think this is a good example of how the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act is benefitting investors, particularly those who invest in rural projects. I am just so glad for my clients, who will have Green Cards approved and in hand about a year after filing. This is a tremendous outcome.”
The approved investors will now be able to immediately file for an EB-5 visa and obtain Green Cards for themselves and their qualifying family members and immigrate to the United States.
Wohali Utah is a 425-residence golf community development just north of Park City, Utah. It is under construction, with over 570 jobs created to date. Its location in a rural TEA means faster I-526E processing and access to the 20% EB-5 visa set aside category.
“Just weeks after receiving Form I-956F project exemplar approval from USCIS for Wohali Utah, we have multiple Form I-526E investor approvals,” said Sam Silverman, a managing partner at EB5AN. “This is an exciting time for our Wohali Utah investors, as we expect more approvals in the coming weeks. Wohali is an excellent project, and we now have multiple layers of confirmation that the project meets the requirements of the EB-5 program.”
EB5AN’s article announcing this milestone provides further details.
Some EB-5 investment slots remain open for Wohali Utah. For more information about this secured loan offering, schedule a one-on-one call with EB5AN or send an email to info@eb5an.com.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1.0 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost exceeding $4.1 billion. EB5AN’s portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures has served over 2,300 immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.
Sam Silverman
