Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,299 in the last 365 days.

Dell’Arte Advances to Next Phase of Rebuilding with Support of Community

This is a press release from Dell’Arte International:

At the beginning of October, Dell’Arte set itself the goal of raising $125,000 by the end of 2023. On December 31st, 2023, the total amount raised was well over that goal. Adding to that the year-end gala and auction, the grand total raised by friends, community, alumni, and the world at large is an amazing $167,345.

“We have simply been blown away by the love and support,” said Board Chair Pat Bitton. “Dell’Arte’s Leadership Council – Tony Fuemmeler, Julie Douglas, Alyssa Hughlett, and Kimberley Haile – pulled out all the stops to remind the world of the treasure that Dell’Arte is – for Blue Lake, for Humboldt, and for theater lovers everywhere.

“Plans are in place to begin rebuilding the organization. We have a slate of classes, professional workshops, and performances on the docket, and that will require us to strategically add staff over the next few months. It will be a slow process, but we are determined to joyfully celebrate our 50th Anniversary this summer.”

Dell’Arte’s Winter Term of community classes runs January through March. That will be followed by a series of professional intensives and workshops, and guest performances will commence with the new Papaya Lounge show at the end of January. Home Cookin’ and Appliances will play a concert in February, and there will be a new venture into the world of classical music with a series of Sunday concerts. The Baduwa’t Festival will be back in June as part of the 50th birthday celebrations, thanks to returning alumni and some exciting new faces. More information about all of these and more will be found on the website at dellarte.com by the end of January.

Theater fans are also encouraged to sign up for the regular biweekly newsletter to keep up-to-date with the latest offerings – to sign up visit dellarte.com/contact-us.

Over the next year, Dell’Arte is also pleased to offer the Carlo Theatre space as a rental for third-party events, and seeks sponsors for performances and productions. Businesses and individuals interested in renting or sponsoring should contact Operations Manager Kimberly Haile at kimberly@dell’arte.com.

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

Dell’Arte Advances to Next Phase of Rebuilding with Support of Community

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more