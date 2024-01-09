Dell’Arte Advances to Next Phase of Rebuilding with Support of Community

This is a press release from Dell’Arte International:

At the beginning of October, Dell’Arte set itself the goal of raising $125,000 by the end of 2023. On December 31st, 2023, the total amount raised was well over that goal. Adding to that the year-end gala and auction, the grand total raised by friends, community, alumni, and the world at large is an amazing $167,345.

“We have simply been blown away by the love and support,” said Board Chair Pat Bitton. “Dell’Arte’s Leadership Council – Tony Fuemmeler, Julie Douglas, Alyssa Hughlett, and Kimberley Haile – pulled out all the stops to remind the world of the treasure that Dell’Arte is – for Blue Lake, for Humboldt, and for theater lovers everywhere.

“Plans are in place to begin rebuilding the organization. We have a slate of classes, professional workshops, and performances on the docket, and that will require us to strategically add staff over the next few months. It will be a slow process, but we are determined to joyfully celebrate our 50th Anniversary this summer.”

Dell’Arte’s Winter Term of community classes runs January through March. That will be followed by a series of professional intensives and workshops, and guest performances will commence with the new Papaya Lounge show at the end of January. Home Cookin’ and Appliances will play a concert in February, and there will be a new venture into the world of classical music with a series of Sunday concerts. The Baduwa’t Festival will be back in June as part of the 50th birthday celebrations, thanks to returning alumni and some exciting new faces. More information about all of these and more will be found on the website at dellarte.com by the end of January.

Over the next year, Dell’Arte is also pleased to offer the Carlo Theatre space as a rental for third-party events, and seeks sponsors for performances and productions. Businesses and individuals interested in renting or sponsoring should contact Operations Manager Kimberly Haile at kimberly@dell’arte.com.